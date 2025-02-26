Nationwide egg shortage hits Quinnipiac

The national egg shortage that Chartwells and other food service management companies across the country are experiencing has impacted dining services across Quinnipiac University’s campuses.

A disease called Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, has killed a large portion of the egg-laying chicken population. This continues to cause the decrease of eggs being produced across the U.S.

The disease spreads quickly across flocks with symptoms in chickens ranging from loss of appetite to sudden death. Bird flu cases increase during the winter months.

As of Feb. 24, 80 chickens across two flocks in New Haven county have been impacted by the disease. The most recent flock, containing 30 chickens, was reported on Jan. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although rare, humans can contract bird flu if proper hygiene is not followed when handling birds that contracted the disease.

“We have worked with both of our broadline vendors to bring in as many cases of eggs when we can,” said Timothy Pratt, the campus executive at Quinnipiac University. “We can utilize liquid egg(s) as a replacement for the periods when whole shelled eggs are not available if applicable.”

Liquid eggs are whole eggs that are cracked and deshelled. Citric acid is added to the egg and acts as a preservative.

The bird flu is causing a rise in egg prices nationally in the past year. Since October 2024, the price of eggs has increased over $1.50, according to NerdWallet. This month, the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs is $4.95.

“Every morning, I usually get a sausage, egg and cheese (sandwich),” said Connor Coleman, a first-year data science major. “And so having scrambled eggs is just not the same.”

Prices of eggs are likely to rise more due to the disease.

“Currently the market is continuing to trend upward as the outbreak continues,” Pratt said. “We will continue to monitor pricing and availability and continue to provide the best food and customer service that we can.”