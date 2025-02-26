The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

The rise and fall of a wellness empire

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ exposes Belle Gibson’s fraudulent treatments
Grace Conneely-Nolan, Associate Arts & Life Editor
February 25, 2025
Rebecca Collins

Earlier this month, Netflix released a six-episode limited series inspired by “a true story based on a lie,” targeting Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson.

“Apple Cider Vinegar,” reflects Gibson’s strong belief in wellness cure-alls, including homemade remedies, miracle balms and healthy recipes that she claimed cured her terminal brain cancer.

In the 2010s, Gibson started to gain traction online when she falsely posted that she was diagnosed with a stage four brain cancer — glioblastoma. She fed people lies that she was only given between six weeks and four months to live but that alternative wellness therapies had cured her.

She was a beacon of hope for people struggling with illness, portraying herself as a sick mother who decided to take matters into her own hands and, against all odds, recovered.

Gibson began to encourage those who actually are sick to abandon traditional medical treatments.

While the series fictionalized some aspects, including several characters, the show intentionally dramatized real-life moments, making the story much more unusual, tragic and memorable.

It has you praying for the inevitable downfall of her wellness empire.

Kaitlyn Dever plays Gibson and perfectly captures the manipulative nature of her character, painting herself as a victim in every situation to gain sympathy from everyone in her life.

A self-proclaimed wellness guru, Gibson used her “brain cancer” to monetize her fame with an app called “The Whole Pantry,” which offered recipes claiming to cure cancer.

The app launched successfully, amassing 200,000 downloads in a month and was picked up by Apple in 2013. In the early stages of Instagram, her account, @healing_belle, gained a massive following and increased exposure.

Along with her public scams, endorsing various wellness “cure-alls” for the disease she never had, she neglected the various charities she had vowed to donate the majority of her earnings to.

Gibson also breached the consumer law. Of all the money she made, only 2% of it was donated to charity, according to ABC.

Her platform takes advantage of, and exploits patients who feel like a number in the healthcare industry. Those seeking someone to fight for them and remind them they’re not alone. Someone who has been through what they have and survived.

This show blurs the lines between belief and scientific fact, between perceived wellness and health — showing how misinformation thrives in gaps left by an inaccessible healthcare system.

“Apple Cider Vinegar” reveals a dark side of the wellness movement — the dangers of a $6.3 trillion industry.

Wellness assertions made by influencers can quickly spiral out of control, especially regarding the connection of nutrition to healing the body.

It’s a gray area where anyone feels qualified to give advice, whether promoting an extreme detox diet or unregulated supplements that will “heal” the body.

Throughout her fame, Gibson recommends countless medical treatments to her trusting followers despite having no medical qualifications.

To help decipher the online noise from reality, Liza Osagie-Clouard, a medical expert, has called for stricter regulations around health-related content to prevent influencers, whether intentional or not, from misleading impressionable followers.

Regulations, she said, should simply require “scientific evidence for health-related products while being held accountable for misinformation.”

Gibson caused irreparable harm within the wellness community, damage that she still hasn’t paid for. In 2017, Australia’s federal court found her guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct and fined her over $410,000.

To this day, Gibson has never faced any criminal charges, though authorities have said they’re still pursuing her.

The wellness industry offers real benefits, from encouraging mindfulness about mental health to reshaping how we prioritize self-care. Our well-being is so important, but the key is distinguishing evidence-based wellness practices from pseudoscientific claims.

It is even clearer now with “Apple Cider Vinegar” how easily misinformation spreads and how vital it is to demand accountability in an industry that thrives on trust.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Formula One changes tradition with F1 75
Formula One changes tradition with F1 75
‘Cobra Kai’: How Netflix butchered the show with no mercy
‘Cobra Kai’: How Netflix butchered the show with no mercy
It’s OK, just OK
It’s OK, just OK
‘Heart Eyes’ is to die for
‘Heart Eyes’ is to die for
Arts & Life Editor Gina Lorusso on her snowmobile on Fourth Lake behind Daikers restaurant.
Keeping cool in ‘Snowmobile Capital of the East’
Tush pushing towards a ring: A look into the NFL’s most controversial play
Tush pushing towards a ring: A look into the NFL’s most controversial play
More in Pop Culture
The brutal thrill of ‘Beast Games’
The brutal thrill of ‘Beast Games’
Alessia Cara returns to the music scene with ‘Love and Hyperbole’
Alessia Cara returns to the music scene with ‘Love and Hyperbole’
‘Short n' Sweet’ keeps getting sweeter
‘Short n' Sweet’ keeps getting sweeter
Music and mayhem
'The revolution will be televised'
'The revolution will be televised'
Bromantic comedies: Why male sitcom duos keep us hooked
Bromantic comedies: Why male sitcom duos keep us hooked
More in Reviews
‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ leaves much to be desired
‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ leaves much to be desired
Is your companion really yours?
Is your companion really yours?
It's finally tomorrow
It's finally tomorrow
From soulful hits to shock value
From soulful hits to shock value
On the road again
On the road again
Becoming the voice of a generation
Becoming the voice of a generation
About the Contributor
Grace Conneely-Nolan
Grace Conneely-Nolan, Associate Arts & Life Editor