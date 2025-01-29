‘It Ends With Us’ stars fight to preserve what’s left of their reputation

A once-controversial press style for “It Ends With Us” has become an ongoing legal battle; a mutual lawsuit where two reputable stars are fighting tooth and nail to save their careers.

Opening weekend, the 2024 film “It Ends With Us” grossed $50 million in the U.S. and Canada, earning more than $350

million worldwide.

But beneath commercial success brews a darker story.

The film, based on a novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, is the source of a high-profile dispute between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

When the movie first came out, I wrote an article detailing the press surrounding its release, but I never expected the conflict to go this far.

To understand how we ended up here, it is crucial to understand the timeline of the legal battle. So far, it’s filled with contradicting claims that have people wondering who to believe.

On Dec. 20, 2024, Lively filed a claim with California’s Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming with retaliation after she raised issues with his onset behavior.

The 80-page complaint alleges a hostile work environment where, among other things, Baldoni improvised sexually during filming and frequently referenced his past pornography addiction and sexual encounters.

Along with that behavior, Lively alleged that Baldoni hired a crisis communications team to engage in a “social manipulation campaign” to smear her name while they were filming, hoping to use fan backlash to take control of the story.

And it worked.

Up until now, Lively has experienced the brunt of criticism aimed at the movie and media campaign.

On Dec. 21, The New York Times released private messages between Baldoni and his team that support Lively’s claims of an intended smear campaign against her, titled: “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

This court case is one of many examples of social media’s power. It dictates behavior, shapes public opinion and can preemptively

determine someone’s character.

Baldoni denied all allegations through his attorney, Bryan Freedman, who accused Lively of trying to salvage her already tarnished reputation with false claims.

Ten days later, Baldoni struck back, suing The New York Times for $250 million in libel for its Dec. 21 story, accusing the paper of distorting the truth and hastily accepting Lively’s “self-serving narrative.” The Times, however, has stood by its reporting.

That same day, Lively issued a complaint accusing Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” on set.

Baldoni is said, along with the producer, to enter her trailer in various states of undress while breastfeeding her child.

On Jan.16, Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, Heath and members of Baldoni’s PR team, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, jointly filed a new suit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, along with their publicity representatives.

The joint suit seeks at least $400 million in damages. It accuses Lively and Reynolds of trying to steal authority on the film production from Baldoni and Wayfare Studios.

Reynold’s involvement is interesting, to say the least; he has been accused of altering scenes and rewriting scripts for the film.

This suit accuses Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion and defamation. It blames Lively for Baldoni’s “publicly tainted image” and for exploiting “her power as a wealthy celebrity to take creative control of the film.”

Lively’s legal team responds, calling Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook,” as reported by Deadline.

This mass of information being shoved our way is overwhelming and a prime example of the impact of media framing. Honestly, it feels like they are both grasping at straws to gain narrative control.

The most recent updates, in this case, are the release of a video and several photos from Baldoni’s team. On Jan. 21, a 10-minute clip surfaced of Lively and Baldoni slow dancing, shooting footage for a slo-mo montage.

This video attempts to set the record straight by referencing a conversation that both Baldoni and Lively included in their lawsuits. Lively claimed that while filming, Baldoni was out of character and acted as himself during this scene.

We can see their full conversation, which seems professional and platonic. However, Lively’s legal team retorts that Lively’s response was only a way of deflecting discomfort.

Whether it was pleasant small talk or defensive measures to combat distress, releasing this video to the media is an unethical attempt to manipulate the public when it should be used as evidence in court.

The pictures that have come out are of Baldoni and his family at the premiere. They were sitting in foldable chairs in the basement, posing next to a stack of Dasani waters. At the time, Lively requested not to press with him, so Baldoni was pushed to the side or, rather, downstairs.

The fact that we still don’t have all the information yet prevents me from taking a side, but at this point, it’s clear neither party is looking to settle and the case will likely worsen before it is resolved.

What we thought would end with the movie has apparently just begun.