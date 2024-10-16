The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

President Judy Olian injured in cycling accident

Carleigh Beck, Associate News Editor
October 15, 2024
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian was hit by a pickup truck while visiting Arizona. (Tripp Menhall)

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian suffered a back injury from a biking accident while visiting Arizona, according to an Oct. 8 university-wide email.

“I am sharing some personal news in the interest of transparency,” Olian wrote. “Last week, I was cycling and was struck from behind by a pickup truck.”

Olian purchased a house in Scottsdale, Arizona in October 2022.

The accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 1 on her private property, according to New Haven Register. 

President Olian was hospitalized for injuries to her back. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the email.

Her path to recovery will extend over the following months despite avoiding any life-threatening injuries. She will participate in ongoing treatments to aid the healing process. Per the email, Olian plans to continue her dedicated role at Quinnipiac while taking the necessary steps to recover from her accident.

“The only information we’re releasing is the statement you received from President Olian,” wrote John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations, in a statement to The Chronicle.

Hannah DiMauro contributed to this report.

