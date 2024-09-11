Quinnipiac celebrates opening The Grove

Quinnipiac University held the grand opening of the new residence hall, The Grove, Monday, showcasing all of its new features.

The grand opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting and tours of the building. The ceremony started and ended with remarks from Quinnipiac President Judy Olian, Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett, Chairman of Quinnipiac’s Board of Trustees Chuck Saia and Quinnipiac alumn Dan LaTerra, who is the vice president of engineering and streaming tech for CBS Sports.

The residence hall holds 300 first-year students, 94 upeperclassmen and 15 residential assistants, according to the press release by John Pettit, the associate director of public relations at Quinnipiac. There is also a faculty mentor and a residence hall director living in the building.

The Grove features new additions that other residence halls don’t, such as massage chairs and a courtyard.

“From native plants and trees to rain gardens, water-runoff prevention measures and lighting designed to minimize light pollution, The Grove stands as a symbol of Quinnipiac’s environmentally conscious initiatives,” Pettit wrote in the press release.