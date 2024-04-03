TikTok’s color analysis trend is ruining self-perception

Since when did people begin to care about the colors they wear?

Every time I open TikTok, there’s always some form of a color analysis video on my “For You” Page. Whether it’s a professional color analysis video or a creator asking for input on what “season” they are, I can never escape it.

As someone who’s been on TikTok since the app rebranded itself from Musical.ly in 2018, I can’t help but notice how shallow and self-absorbed the platform has become over the last six years.

The usage of filters has become a lot more prevalent now that they’re more than just ways to enhance facial features. With the rise of interactive filters, content creators use these to reach their audiences.

Within the last month, I’ve seen a lot of people use filters with an array of colors that pertain to each season. As they put the colors to their face, they ask their audience to help them determine what shades they should be wearing in order to avoid looking “washed out.”

However, this is not a new trend. While it was invented in the 1800s, seasonal color analysis has been popular since the 1980s. Many believe that it’s not about swearing off certain colors completely, but finding which shades compliment you.

These trends are just harmful to society overall, but a lot of them are directed toward young women. All of these niche topics to worry about begin to pile up and cause unnecessary insecurities.

I only see women using these filters, not men. This trend is just another way to control women’s appearances and find ways to make them more “appealing” to the eyes of others. The more we give in to these trends, the more we perpetuate harmful stereotypes and judgements.

Color analysis has seen a resurgence because it’s being integrated into the fashion industry again. People are taking into consideration which colors make them look “good,” and which colors don’t do them any favors.

I’m all for wearing what you’re comfortable in, but this defeats the entire purpose. If you like a color, wear it. You don’t need social media to dictate what you look good in.

Don’t even get me started on how stupid it is to get a professional color analysis done. Why would you hire a professional to tell you what you can and can’t wear? Are you going to get a completely new wardrobe if they tell you you’ve been wearing the wrong colors your entire life?

Not only that, but people are flying to other countries to meet with these specialists.

Color analysts are just capitalizing on people’s insecurities. How can you make a living telling people what they should and shouldn’t be wearing?

People preach that shaming others for what they wear is wrong, but will pick apart someone’s wardrobe and say that certain colors make them look “old.”

Reducing people to what they wear is immoral. It also subconsciously teaches you to beat yourself up over your appearance.

The gold versus silver jewelry feud has also been going on for a while. As someone who switches between gold and silver jewelry often, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a “gold girly” or not. Wear whatever metal you want to — or both.

Depending on your hair color, eye color, undertones and skin tone, it’s no secret that some colors are more flattering than others. But seasonal color analysis shouldn’t be something to swear by. This is just another way to obsess over your identity.

Restricting yourself from wearing certain colors is just harming your freedom of expression. It’s one thing to want to look good, but that’s achievable by wearing any color. You shouldn’t have to limit yourself to be seen as attractive by the public.

Take it from me, someone who has obsessed over every little detail about their life constantly. It took me a while, but I finally realized that if I’m always worrying about how I look or how other people perceive me, I was never going to be happy.

It doesn’t matter which colors make your eyes pop. It doesn’t matter which shade of green goes with your hair. Life is too short to worry about whether you should wear bright colors or not.

So, throw on whatever clothes make you feel comfortable. Confidence is what makes you look good, not a certain hue.