How to have the perfect Summerween

Aah, summer. A time of leisure, recreation, and taking ‘er easy.

Unless you’re preparing for Summerween, an in-universe holiday of the hit Disney Channel sitcom, “Gravity Falls.”

Created by Alex Hirsch and loosely based on him and his twin sister, “Gravity Falls” follows twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend their summer trapped with their great uncle in a “Twin Peaks” esque town.

The Pines twins attempt to adapt to their weird surroundings with the help of a mysterious journal that provides information about the supernatural creatures they encounter.

While the show takes place during the summer months, season one of “Gravity Falls” aired throughout the year, and as a Halloween lover, Hirsch knew he had to take advantage of the upcoming holiday.

By utilizing carved-out watermelons instead of pumpkins, and tales of the Summerween Trickster, Hirsch’s excuse for a fun-filled episode launched a global sensation popularized on TikTok.

Amassing thousands of videos across social media, Summerween has quickly grown a following, even by some not aware of the origins of the holiday. With elements of “Slasher Summer” in place, this increasingly popular holiday has quickly gathered some steadfast traditions.

And it’s not loser candy as mentioned in the show (such as gummy chairs, Mr. Adequate-Bars or Homework: The Candy). Nor is it “The Fear Guy from Terror Town Street,” or the many parody films featured on Gravity Falls Public Access TV. No, thanks to Pinterest and diehard fans, Summerween’s activities will surely have participants asking for a treat instead of a trick.

With summertime comes barbecues, and although Summerween takes place on June 22, not the fourth of July, that doesn’t mean you can’t bust out the grill.

Cheeseburgers can take on a spooky form with a jack-o-lantern type treatment. Simply carve a face into your monsterella or ghoulda. And although hot dogs are scary enough as is, you can up their fear factor by ditching the bun and wrapping crescent rolls around it to form a mummy.

And no one can say no to pizza, especially with its versatility. Whether you choose to cut your dough into the shape of a pumpkin, or top it with spider-shaped pepperonis or ghost-shaped mozzarella slices, it’s sure to taste amazing. Especially if it’s homemade, because that’s half the fun of this holiday.

It’s not Halloween without some treats to meet our insatiable sweet tooth. Luckily for those who don’t like to be tricked, Summerween comes with some creative and yummy snacks.

Whether you like the cookie or cream part of the Oreo, sweet and salty lovers are sure to enjoy this eight-legged treat. Inserting pretzels into the cream filling and donning the top with candy eyeballs (a staple at this time of year) will certainly set off the arachnophobics that are afoot. Or the candy corn haters, if you want to go the extra mile and add some teeth to these creepy crawlies.

And for the tiny population of white chocolate lovers, strawberries will turn ghostly if you dip them in the gooey, melted substance. For added measure, melted milk chocolate can serve as a horrified face when applied carefully.

For those wanting to relax and take the holiday easy, Summerween comes with some simple treats that are just as enjoyable. Coffin-shaped ice cream sandwiches are sure to cause a riot at your costume party, and blood-splattered popcorn (or in this case, red food dye-splattered popcorn) are perfect for a horror-themed movie night.

While getting chased around a cornfield is not an ideal way to spend your holiday, watching actors get chased can serve as a nice reward for all your hard work. Here are some iconic summer slasher movies to watch while you eat your treats.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”: With a remake in pursuit, this nineties classic follows a group of friends as they are stalked and killed by a mysterious figure who, you guessed it, knows what they did last summer. The coastal vibes will have you wishing you were in their shoes. If they weren’t getting killed, of course.

“X” follows a group of filmmakers and actors who camp out in a creepy old couple’s barn. The “X” series, starring Mia Goth, has all the creepiness of Halloween, and all the vibes of Summer. Set in sweltering Texas, director Ti West perfectly encapsulates a nostalgic slasher movie, whether that be Goth in old lady makeup or killer alligators. Maxine Minx also serves as a great costume, for those who really want to go all the way.

Every iconic summer slasher movie needs to take place at a summer camp, and “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” sequel takes that to heart. While you may need to watch the predecessor to be fully caught up on all things lore wise, this movie’s supernatural/slasher twist makes it truly unique. The setting of Camp Nightwing, complete with its high kill count, makes for an entertaining watch while you can chow down on your popcorn.

Whether you trick or treat, party with friends, or have a night in with treats and a movie marathon, Summerween is sure to become a staple in our calendars. And while there is no Summerween Superstore in sight, the holiday is being marketed at stores eager to drum up some business.

Just be wary of the Summerween Trickster, unless you want to be in a slasher movie yourself.