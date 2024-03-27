Quinnipiac launches AI in the Classroom Hub

The use of artificial intelligence in classrooms has been a heavily debated topic since the emergence of chatbot sites like ChatGPT in 2022. This is why Quinnipiac University’s Office of Learning Design and Technology partnered with the AI Teaching and Learning Subcommittee to establish the AI in the Classroom Hub website — to answer any questions that might arise.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings, according to Britannica.

Adam Nemeroff, director of instructional design and technology, oversees the Office of Learning and Design and is in charge of the team behind the Hub. He recognized faculty and students’ needs for understanding just to what extent they are allowed to use AI.

“People want advice and resources and a place to go to collect those things together,” Nemeroff said.

The website clearly and concisely summarizes all of that information in one spot for students, faculty and staff to see and learn from.

For now, the AI in the Classroom Hub houses only the starting information.

This includes what sites are out there, what information professors should include in their syllabus about AI, how Quinnipiac’s academic and integrity policy play into it, how to cite it, how professors should teach with it and how students can use it responsibly.

A November 2023 survey by Inside Higher Ed reported that more than 30% of university leaders are concerned that AI is unethical and could result in plagiarism. That same survey also revealed that 38% of students use it anyway.

“I think in some case scenarios (AI) could be used because it does help with structuring and editing,” said Mateo Raiano, a first-year 3+1 media studies major. “It also gives reliable information about a certain topic if you can’t find it. I think it should be used, I don’t see a general problem with it.”

Nemeroff also works as an adjunct instructor in the instructional design and technology master’s program. He used AI to help him with preparing his syllabus.

“I don’t see how it can’t be used,” Nemeroff said. “I didn’t ask (AI) to write (the syllabus) for me, but I was like, ‘Is this language clear enough for students, would you encourage me to change that?’ I almost always have it (open) in a separate tab.”

He also used AI to help him make sure all of his instructions were clear to students, as well as generating rubrics and designing various activities.

“There’s some real concerns about how does it change the way we think and the way we learn,” Nemeroff said. “That completely changed overnight to some extent. What you have to do with it is showing people where it is useful.”

Nemeroff and his team are currently working on launching an AI user’s guide for Quinnipiac as well as offering AI teaching and learning consultations.

Quinnipiac offers two different AI tools. Copilot, a Microsoft product, is now available in the Quinnipiac-Microsoft agreement. Anyone who has a subscription or a Quinnipiac login to the Adobe Creative Suite also has access to its AI engine, Firefly.

The process of starting up the Hub was very collaborative. As Nemeroff said, the library played a big role in helping with the citations, while other committee members participated in oral surveys.

“My goal is to have this as a resource available on the search engines,” Nemeroff said. “A lot of spaces like these in higher ed tend to share a lot with each other, so from an ethics stand point I want to make sure we engage in that dialogue.”

Nemeroff pointed out that students will likely have to learn how to use AI in their future careers.

“Realistically, (AI) most definitely will have a major impact on that regardless of what space you’re going into,” Nemeroff said. “It really goes across disciplines, so really having (the Hub) built is a key part for helping students to have a space to ultimately learn how to use it in the right ways.”

If students or faculty have questions the Hub cannot answer just yet, Nemeroff encouraged them to reach out to the AI Subcommittee or schedule a meeting with a member of the Learning Design and Technology team.