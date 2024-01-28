The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

3
Sophomore forward Anthony Cipollone takes a hit from Yale during Friday nights semifinal matchup.

Quinnipiac looks for three-peat, UConn seeks first Connecticut Ice Championship

4
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.

Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice

5
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus gets fist bumps from the bench after scoring the games lone goal.

Bobcats blank Bulldogs 1-0, advance to Connecticut Ice Championship

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey drops four straight for first time in five years

Cat Murphy, News Editor
January 28, 2024
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skating during a 4-1 loss to Brown on January 27, 2023.
Cat Murphy
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skating during a 4-1 loss to Brown on January 27, 2023.

PROVIDENCE — Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey capped off a miserable month with a 4-1 loss to Brown on Saturday, extending its winless streak to four for the first time since the beginning of the 2018 season.

It’s hard to frame Quinnipiac’s January in a good light. The Bobcats have taken more losses in the last eight days than in the first three-and-a-half months of the season combined.

“This isn’t where we want to be right now in our season with these losses,” head coach Cass Turner said.

The final score doesn’t accurately reflect how close Saturday’s game actually was, though. 

Brown’s third and fourth tallies — both empty-netters — came in the final 63 seconds of the game. So, although Brown led 4-1 when the final buzzer sounded, the Bears never carried more than a one-goal lead when it mattered.

And yet, unlike in other ECAC Hockey matchups, it didn’t necessarily seem to be a close game because both teams were playing well. Rather, it seemed to be close because both teams were playing at a similar level of mediocrity

The Bobcats outshot the Bears 44-18 in October. But on Saturday, Brown put up 29 shots on goal to Quinnipiac’s 23, making it clear from the jump that Quinnipiac’s game was nowhere near where it was three months ago or even three weeks ago.

Even still, both benches seemed to lack offensive cohesion throughout, with neither team managing to find the back of the net for more than 35 minutes. 

Bobcats sophomore defender Zoe Uens finally lit the lamp late in the second, her rolling shot from the point tumbling through coverage and in behind Brown senior goaltender Kaley Doyle.

Brown sophomore winger Gali Levy notched the equalizer less than two minutes into the final frame, racking the puck top-shelf from the slot.

Seven minutes later, Bears freshman forward Margot Norehad broke the internet.

Because as if losing four consecutive games wasn’t bad enough, Quinnipiac managed to lose on a Michigan.

Skating the puck into the offensive zone facing a one-on-three, the 5-foot-3-inch winger wrapped around Quinnipiac’s net and backhanded a Michigan over Bobcats graduate student goaltender Logan Angers’ left shoulder.

Turner said it herself: “It was a nice goal.”

After so many back-to-back losses, the Bobcats didn’t seem to have much fighting power left to begin with. But when Norehad’s once-in-a-career shot crossed the goal line, it seemed to drain them of everything they had left.

“We didn’t play together the way we needed to in the third period,” Turner said.

And as the ECAC Hockey playoffs creep ever closer, it’s clear that Quinnipiac can’t afford to continue down this path.

“I think this is a pretty big reflection moment for our team,” Turner said.

The Bobcats will kick off their final home stand series with a Feb. 3 game against Princeton. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac celebrates after winning the 2024 Connecticut Ice Tournament with a 4-3 victory over UConn at the XL Center in Hartford on Jan. 27.
Quinnipiac storms back from 3-1 deficit, wins third-straight Connecticut Ice title
Graduate goaltender Logan Angers skates off the ice following a 2-1 overtime loss to Yale on January 26, 2023.
Women’s ice hockey loses third straight, takes 2-1 overtime loss against Yale
Sophomore forward Anthony Cipollone takes a hit from Yale during Friday nights semifinal matchup.
Quinnipiac looks for three-peat, UConn seeks first Connecticut Ice Championship
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus gets fist bumps from the bench after scoring the games lone goal.
Bobcats blank Bulldogs 1-0, advance to Connecticut Ice Championship
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.
Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus battles for the puck in a game against Cornell at Lynah Rink on Jan. 20.
‘We just have to grow up’: Quinnipiac loses second-straight, falls to Cornell in overtime
More in Sports
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne scored 15 points in Quinnipiacs 78-60 loss to Siena Saturday afternoon.
‘Handle the hard better:’ Bobcats struggle in loss to Siena
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Mount St. Marys on Jan. 25, 2024.
Thursday win over Mount St. Mary’s moves Bobcats into sole possession of first place
Anna Foley finished Quinnipiacs 74-59 loss to Fairfield with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Fairfield continues rolling, beats Quinnipiac 74-59
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice shoots a free throw as graduate student guard Savion Lewis (center) watches on.
Quinnipiac blows out the candles, completes comeback on head coach Tom Pecora’s birthday
Quinnipiac senior forward/midfielder Emely dribbles the ball against Brown in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Nov. 11.
Emely van der Vliet signs professional contract in Austria following two years at QU
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne defends during a Jan. 20 matchup against the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Sollenne’s 30 points not enough, Bobcats collapse late in overtime loss to Niagara
About the Contributor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *