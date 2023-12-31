The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the teams MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.

Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal

2
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale

3
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

4
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

5
Looking back at Nirvanas Nevermind 32 years later

Looking back at Nirvana's 'Nevermind' 32 years later

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats end 2023 with win over Holy Cross

Ryan Johanson, Copy Editor
December 31, 2023
Quinnipiac+mens+hockey+ends+the+2023+calendar+schedule+with+a+5-2+win+over+Holy+Cross+Saturday+night.
Michael Singer
Quinnipiac men’s hockey ends the 2023 calendar schedule with a 5-2 win over Holy Cross Saturday night.

HAMDEN – Quinnipiac men’s hockey ended 2023 the same way it started the year: in the win column. In their first game of 2023, the Bobcats took down Dartmouth, and tonight in their final game of 2023, they took down Holy Cross by a score of 5-2.

The Bobcats had four players having two points in the contest, junior forward Sam Lipkin, sophomore forward Collin Graf and freshman forwards Andon Cerbone and Mason Marcellus. Defensively the Bobcats held the Crusaders to 18 shots on goal with graduate student Vinny Duplessis making 16 saves. 

Three former Bobcats were featured on the Crusader team. Senior forward Tyler Ghirardosi (transferred after the 2020-2021 season), junior forward Liam McLinskey and head coach Bill Riga (left after the 2021-2022 season) all made their return to Hamden. Riga was on the coaching staff for 13 years at Quinnipiac, the last seven were spent as the Bobcats’ associate head coach.

“I thought coach Riga and his staff did a phenomenal job getting ready, confused us with a few things today,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “We didn’t handle certain things as well as we should have. But he’s done a great job in year three, and they’re only going to get better.”  

Playing against a former assistant of Pecknold can offer some difficulties to play against

“It’s something coach harped on saying they would have the same system as us and run the same faceoff plays and everything as us so it’s kind of difficult,” Marcellus said. 

McLinskey was the only former Bobcat to appear on the score sheet, factoring on both of the Crusaders’ goals. Ghirardosi, while not obtaining a point, performed well on the defensive side, having three blocked shots.

Freshman forward Andon Cerbone started the scoring, firing a pass from Marcellus past senior goaltender Jason Grande. Grande was taken out of the game following the goal after sustaining a non-contact injury minutes before Cerbone’s goal. Junior goaltender Thomas Gale replaced Grande and tallied 21 saves on the night.

In his first game back from injury since Nov. 3, senior forward Travis Treloar missed two high-scoring opportunities to try to double the Bobcats’ lead minutes after the Cerbone goal. Having him back is a step forward helping the team in the second half, Pecknold said. 

“(Treloar)’s a really good hockey player,”  Pecknold said. “He’s going to get his legs back under him. He’s going to be really good for us in the second half of the season.” 

Quinnipiac put immense pressure on Holy Cross in the first period, firing 14 shots on net while the Crusaders only mustered three. Unfortunately for Quinnipiac, one of those three found twine. Senior defenseman Jake Higgins finished a two-on-one chance to tie the game at 1-1 going into the first intermission. 

Just like the first period the Bobcats opened the scoring in the second. A saucer pass from freshman forward Matthew McGroarty to sophomore defender Charles-Alexis Legault  put Quinnipiac back in the lead 2-1. 

 After scoring Legault committed a tripping penalty which allowed McLinskey to even the game back at 2-2 scoring his first goal at the M&T Bank Arena.  

The Marcellus and Cerbone connection once again proved troublesome  for the Crusaders when in the third period, Marcellus found Cerbone on the backdoor to score the game-winning goal.  

“Coming in, I knew I was going to play with some good guys, but I was lucky to play with (Cerbone) because he’s an exceptional player,” Marcellus said. “So, it’s been easy for me. (Cerbone) talks to me on the ice and talks to me on the bench so we have a really good friendship.”

The Bobcats tacked on two more goals with junior forward Collin Graf scoring on the power play and sophomore forward Sam Lipkin finding the empty net in the final two minutes. 

Quinnipiac will start 2024 with another non-conference fight, facing off against Northeastern on Jan. 6. The Bobcats met the Huskies in exhibition action on Oct. 9, falling 3-2 in the shootout.  

“I think if we just kind of play our way and limit the turnovers so if we play with speed, put it in and work them down low I think they are one of the best teams in the country so we should be able to show out against them,” Marcellus said. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward, Nina Steigauf, awaits a pass from a teammate during a game against LIU on Dec. 30, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
No. 8 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey close out 2023 with 7-0 shutout over LIU
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the teams MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Navy on December 8, 2023.
Tice double-double, third-straight 20-point game for Balanc propel Quinnipiac past Lafayette
Junior guard Jackie Grisdale will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a lower-body injury.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball captain Jackie Grisdale to miss remainder of season
More in Ice Hockey
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets walks the red carpet ahead of the 2023 National Championship Game.
Former Quinnipiac standout Perets called up to NHL’s Hurricanes
Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner spent Dec. 12-13 serving as a guest coach with the Washington Capitals.
‘I’ve left with so much’: Cass Turner serves as guest coach with Washington Capitals
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche takes a shot while getting elbowed by the defender against Union on December 1, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey beats Princeton in wildly lopsided game
Sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair watches the puck against LIU on December 8, 2023.
Sharks don’t swim in the Bank: Quinnipiac downs LIU 4-2
Quinnipiacs top line of sophomore Sam Lipkin and juniors Jacob Quillan and Collin Graf have combined for 60 points so far this season.
Quinnipiac gaining ‘buy-in,’ playing complete hockey as season nears midpoint
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty controls the puck in the offensive zone in a Dec. 2 game against Union.
Quinnipiac shuts out Union, sweeps road trip in Capital Region
More in Sports
Senior forward Paul Otieno drives to the rim during the Bobcats win over Army on Nov. 17.
Quinnipiac men's basketball cruises past Holy Cross with dominant performance
Quinnipiac freshman guard Paige Girardi (left) drives for a layup against Rider on Dec. 18, 2023.
Martin’s 20-point night, LaBarge’s game winner propel Bobcats to 60-57 win over Rider
Graduate guard, Matt Balanc, drives and jumps toward the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac basketball hopes to create ‘important’ rivalry with Yale
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice attempts to shoot the ball towards the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls to Yale in Battle of Whitney Ave.
Freshman center Anna Foley totaled 12 points in Quinnipiacs 66-63 win over Holy Cross on December 10, 2023.
Bobcats survive late rally, beat Holy Cross 66-63
Sophomore pole vaulter Erin Brennan clears 3.50 meters and earns first in the pole vault.
Field events, hurdles and sprints thrive at Yale Season Opener
About the Contributor
Ryan Johanson, Copy Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *