The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Hamden firefighters rescue a student from the K wing elevator in Quinnipiac Universitys Crescent residence hall just before 6:15 p.m. Friday amid a storm-induced power outage.

Storm causes power outage on York Hill Campus, traps student in elevator for half-hour

2
Fire consumed a vehicle at the bottom of Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus after the driver crashed into a tree late Thursday.

Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus

3
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.

Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’

4
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.

Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit

5
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.

‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Financial Aide: Save in small steps

Zachary Carter, Staff Writer
September 12, 2023
Financial+Aide%3A+Save+in+small+steps
Peyton McKenzie

In the summer of 2020, I got my first job as a maintenance worker at the local pool in my hometown. I was taking out trash, sorting recycling and checking chlorine levels every other hour. 

It was my first experience seeing real money coming into my pockets, money that I worked hard for.

I have returned to that job every year since, working about 30 shifts over the course of a summer to earn the means to support my spending needs. What I didn’t realize was how outrageous those needs were.

When I got to college, I found myself in a bubble, independent of any parental supervision for the first time in my life. I went out to eat constantly, spent lavishly at the campus bookstore and neglected any kind of financial constraint.

It wasn’t until early in my sophomore year that I broke out of that mindset. My mom, of all people, called me up one day and reprimanded me. She made me realize that the money I earned each summer grew thinner and thinner until I spent most — if not all — of it, restarting with the same number from the previous year every summer.

According to a 2016 Financial Advisor Magazine study, 52% of freshman students reported finding themselves running out of money during their first years in college. Sophomores (69%), juniors (67%) and seniors (77%) all had the same issue.

To combat this, I implemented a system to save my money — one that you can hopefully learn from to keep yourself out of the same trouble that I was.

It’s simple, really.

I started by looking into a savings account. Up to this point, all the money that I accrued went right into my checking, where it stayed stagnant, waiting to be spent. By opening up a savings account, I could hold my money in a safer space where it could simultaneously gather interest.

I also opted for a self-imposed spending limit. I began to ask myself questions like: Do I really need this? Is it responsible to spend this much money? If I found myself spending too much in a condensed period of time, I might take a hiatus until I felt it was acceptable to start again. It is not a very regimented system, but it works.

It is always smart to keep a steady flow of income streaming in. Finding a job on or around campus is the easiest way to keep money available and avoid going broke. If it doesn’t fit with your schedule one semester, a common problem that I ran into multiple times, consider leaving space open in your schedule another semester to allot time for work.

But if you’re breaking your back in the blistering sun every summer at some pool like I am, you realize what your money is worth — and I assure you, it isn’t worth burning through.

Because one day, it just might catch up to you.

DISCLAIMER: This piece is strictly based on the opinions and experiences of the writer and should not be viewed as a substitute for professional financial advice.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Financial Aide
Financial Aide: Investing doesn’t have to be scary
Financial Aide: Investing doesn’t have to be scary
More in Opinion
‘X’ will always be Twitter to me
‘X’ will always be Twitter to me
Family vloggers need to turn the camera off
Family vloggers need to turn the camera off
Contraceptive side effects are out of control
Contraceptive side effects are out of control
Background photo from Jan S0L0/Wikimedia Commons
'Sportswashing' does not cleanse injustice
A campus controversy: Why ChatGPT is an education essential
A campus controversy: Why ChatGPT is an education essential
Being fairweather doesn’t mean I’m not diehard
Being fairweather doesn’t mean I’m not diehard
About the Contributor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *