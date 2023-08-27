The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.

Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in

2
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.

Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms

3
Seven cards were handed out to both Quinnipiac and Rhode Island, including a red card to URI after the referee was hugged.

Hugs all around: Quinnipiac men’s soccer draws even with URI, visiting Rams receive red card for hugging

4
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop

Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac field hockey kicks off Nina Klein era, falls to UMass 2-1

Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
August 27, 2023
Quinnipiac+field+hockey+only+generated+one+shot+during+the+first+half+of+play+against+UMass+on+August+27.
Aidan Sheedy
Quinnipiac field hockey only generated one shot during the first half of play against UMass on August 27.

HAMDEN, Conn — It’s a new age for Quinnipiac field hockey. After a 4-3 overtime loss at New Hampshire Friday, the Bobcats kicked off their home schedule with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to UMass Sunday afternoon, the first home game in the head coaching career of Nina Klein. 

The Quinnipiac community showed out for Klein and her squad, with several hundred people lining the bleachers in support. 

“I’m just so grateful,” Klein said. “We had beautiful weather today and then looking up in the stands and seeing it pretty much packed. I did see (the men’s) ice hockey (team) behind us. The support that we have at Quinnipiac and from other teams is tremendous.”

When it came to the game, Quinnipiac dominated possession for most of the first quarter.  However, two defensive miscues allowed the Minutewomen to jump out to a 2-0 lead. 

The first came off a penalty corner from UMass sophomore forward Mali Herberhold, and the second came two minutes later when UMass graduate student midfielder Jess Beech buried a penalty stroke past Quinnipiac sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Torres. 

Despite the early hiccups, the good news for the Bobcats was that they did not allow another goal the rest of the day. They just needed to score some themselves, which proved to be a struggle against the Minutewomen’s defense. 

Quinnipiac’s offense only generated one shot the entire first half, and it took nearly 27 minutes to record it. The team’s top scorer, junior forward Emilia Massarelli, was effectively marked out of the game after scoring three goals against New Hampshire. That inefficiency goes against Klein’s coaching style.

“I want to make sure that we’re in a position that we’re scoring a lot of goals early on,” Klein said. “Obviously, that wasn’t the case today.”

After the two quick goals from UMass, the game turned into a defensive back-and-forth for the next three quarters. Both teams turned away each other’s scoring opportunities, converting a combined two penalty corners on 14 attempts. 

The second converted corner was crucial, going in Quinnipiac’s favor. 

With four minutes left in regulation, Bobcats graduate student defender Olivia Howard broke through, putting home the penalty corner shot set up by junior defender Kate Zamagni and graduate student midfielder Stella Tegtmeier. 

“It was a good corner, I mean, the goalie missed the ball,” Howard said. “I just wish we could have put one in earlier in the game.”

The goal sparked a final offensive rush from the Bobcats that ultimately came up fruitless, ending with a long-distance wide-left shot from Zamagni in the dying seconds. 

Two one-goal losses to start the season aren’t optimal, but Quinnipiac showed a level of heart that is required to be a competitive team in the Big East.

“There was a good fight,” Klein said. “I think we just have to refine some defensive issues that we have right now. But I’m eager for the next couple of games and to refine a couple of things that we struggled with today. I trust our team, there’s a lot of talent.”

The Bobcats now have a week to reflect and regroup as their next game isn’t until Sept. 8, when they travel back to The Granite State to face Dartmouth hoping to pick up their first win of 2023.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Quinnipiac volleyball has hung up two new banners commemorating its successful 2022 season.
Bobcat Report: Volleyball raises banners, tennis court update, Massarelli’s big performance
Seven cards were handed out to both Quinnipiac and Rhode Island, including a red card to URI after the referee was hugged.
Hugs all around: Quinnipiac men’s soccer draws even with URI, visiting Rams receive red card for hugging
Tyrese Williams 23 inked a pro contract with Slovakias BC Karmárno in July.
After lengthy Quinnipiac tenure, Tyrese Williams’ basketball journey leads him to Slovakia
The Quinnipiac womens soccer team suffered a 3-0 shutout to Providence Sunday, the first scoreless effort since 10/15/22 against Iona.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer drops season opener in Providence, loses 3-0 to Friars
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
About the Contributors
Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *