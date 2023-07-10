Men’s basketball assistant Shaun Morris promoted to associate head coach

Quinnipiac men’s basketball promoted assistant coach Shaun Morris to associate head coach Monday, the team announced. This is the first coaching change since head coach Tom Pecora took over in April.

“It is with great excitement that Quinnipiac Basketball announces the promotion of Shaun Morris to Associate Head Coach,” Pecora wrote in a press release. “Shaun has had a positive impact on our student-athletes in many ways during his time here at Quinnipiac.”

Morris was named one of the top 75 most impactful mid-major assistant coaches by Silver Wave Media in May.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball assistant coach Shaun Morris (@SMorrisQU) was named to the “2023 Silver Waves Media 75 Rising Stars: Impactful Men’s Mid-Major Assistants” list.@QUChronSports | #MAACHoops — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 26, 2023

“Our team is fortunate to have a coach with Shaun’s expertise and work ethic,” Pecora wrote. “We’re all looking forward to his continued contributions to our student-athletes and to our program moving forward.”

Morris joined the coaching staff in 2017-18 after spending six seasons with the Boston University Terriers. He helped lead BU to three postseason appearances, including a 2014 berth in the National Invitational Tournament. Before that, he spent time with Division III Williams College and Towson.

Quinnipiac had its fourth 20-win season in the program’s Division I history in 2022-23, and was the No. 3 seed in the MAAC tournament.