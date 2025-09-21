The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Bobcats blow past Huskies in 3-0 exhibition shutout

Emily Marquis, Staff Writer
September 20, 2025
Alyssa Fox
Senior forward Emerson Jarvis skates down ice with the puck against UConn on Sept. 20.

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey soared in its exhibition game against cross-state rival UConn, defeating the Huskies in a 3-0 shutout Saturday afternoon. 

For a team finding its identity after a tough loss to Clarkson University in the ECAC quarterfinals last season, it was important for this Quinnipiac squad to show how its hard work in the offseason would manifest in its performance. 

That hard work would translate to the ice quickly. 

Twenty-four seconds into the contest, graduate student winger Laurence Frenette’s backhanded shot from just above the goal line would catch the Huskies puck-watching. The puck, after sailing over the pads of UConn’s goalie graduate student Tia Chan, would land on the stick of junior winger Kahlen Lamarche, who would net a backhander of her own, for Quinnipiac’s first goal of the game. 

“Seeing all the work we’ve put in the past few months, all of us together…a lot of girls, came back this summer and we all worked together. I think it really paid off,” Frenette said.

After the opening minute goal, both teams would settle down significantly, finding their hockey legs after the long offseason.

A roughing penalty on Quinnipiac’s captain, graduate student defender Mia Lopata, would allow the Bobcats’ special teams to get its first test of the season. For a squad whose penalty-kill percentage was a conference-best, 0.886 last season, Quinnipiac would not disappoint, successfully killing off the UConn power play. 

Special teams continued to shine later in the period. After an unsuccessful chance to score on a five on three, it would once again be Lemarche with the impact play. This time it was her shot, partially deflected off a Husky stick, that would miraculously find Frenette. Frenette would jam it home for the goal, earning the top-line wingers their second points of the night. 

Despite a scoreless second for both sides, Quinnipiac would keep the pressure up, killing another UConn power play opportunity to keep the Huskies out of striking distance. Special teams would continue to shine in the final frame, with Quinnipiac converting on its second power play of the afternoon. Senior defender Zoe Uens would capitalize 19 seconds into the squad’s third power play, corralling her own rebound to light the lamp for the final time. 

“Certainly this year we want to score more goals on the power play. It’s an area we’ve been okay in, but we can be better at,” head coach Cass Turner said. “So that’s a big target.”

It wasn’t just the Quinnipiac special teams that shone in this dominant win. Three Quinnipiac goaltenders would combine to earn the squad a shutout. Sophomore netminder Felicia Frank would get the start, with senior Tatum Blacker and senior-transfer Calli Hogarth taking the crease for the second and third period respectively. 

With the farewell of graduate student goaltender Kaley Doyle, who led the ECAC in goals against average, save percentage and shutouts in 2024-25, the Bobcats face the difficult challenge of replacing the star goaltender after her final collegiate season. 

All three goaltenders played well in the Bobcats’ bout against the Huskies, with Hogarth’s timely fourteen saves in the third bringing the shutout home for Quinnipiac, despite mounting pressure from UConn.

“All three of them made some big saves in big moments that we needed,” Turner said. 

For the rest of the Quinnipiac squad, the question of who will get the starting role isn’t at the top of their mind. The team aims to maintain its dominant defensive efforts from the season prior, no matter who’s guarding the net. 

The 2024-25 Bobcats squad allowed the fewest goals in the ECAC last year; the current squad is looking to return to that dominance despite the losses of Kendall Cooper ‘25 and Maddy Samoskevich ‘25, who attended this preseason matchup, to the PWHL. 

“I think no matter who was in net, we felt comfortable as defense,” Uens said. “On the back end, if we mess up, they have our backs.” 

For a team hoping to build upon its strong season last year to earn an NCAA tournament playoff berth, this exhibition win shows great signs of what’s to come for the rest of the Bobcats’ season. 

Quinnipiac will begin the regular season on Sept. 26, taking on the University of Maine Black Bears at home. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac men's basketball stands together for the National Anthem before taking on WPI on Nov. 17.
Quinnipiac men's basketball lands guard Malik Fields
First-year defense Sixten Karlsson dribbles down the field against Long Island University on Sept. 16.
Sparks fly as men’s soccer falls to Long Island
Drivers entering North Lot are required to show identification.
Students experiencing confusion after rideshare and food delivery services moved to North Lot
Photos by Quinn O'Neill and Bella Kaminsky
Deep dive into the history of women's tennis in Hamden
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘DOOMED?’
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘DOOMED?’
Quinnipiac women's golf talks with head coach John O'Connor ahead of Grand Canyone Regional National Tournament, where the Bobcats competed from May 5-7. Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics
Quinnipiac golf is all gas, no breaks in hopes for a title repeat
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac fans celebrate after the Bobcats’ first and only goal by junior forward Jeremy Wilmer against UConn on March 28.
Allentown Regional matchup between QU and UConn brings CT rivalry to national level
Graduate student forward Travis Treloar plays his last game as a Quinnipiac Bobcat.
Quinnipiac falls to UConn 4-1, faces its earliest exit from the NCAA Tournament since 2021
Experience will be X factor in Quinnipiac-UConn clash
Experience will be X factor in Quinnipiac-UConn clash
Senior forward Jack Ricketts battles for the puck during a 2-1 loss to UConn on Jan. 24.
Quinnipiac draws UConn in first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiac men's hockey after falling to Cornell 3-2 in OT in the ECAC Semifinals March 21.
Cornell bests Quinnipiac 3-2 in an overtime thriller in ECAC Semifinals
Pecknold, Schafer write one last chapter in storied rivalry
Pecknold, Schafer write one last chapter in storied rivalry
More in Sports
Sophomore midfielder Francisca Eschoyez stick handles against Columbia defender on Sept. 14.
Quinnipiac field hockey youth show the way on youth day
Senior forward Milena Branco battles against Rider defender on Sept. 6.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer claws back against Niagara to earn draw
Sophomore midfielder Jule Hoefer stick handles down the field against Columbia on Sept. 14.
Field hockey falls to Boston University, marking second loss of the season
Junior forward Benjamin Telle dribbles down the field against Caldwell on Sept. 11.
Men’s soccer pulls past cougars for first win
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis shoots a tough layup during Quinnipiac's 78-64 win over Rider in the MAAC Championships quarterfinals on March 12.
Savion Lewis signs with Bosnian pro team
Graduate student midfielder Drew Seguro runs on field against St. Bonaventure on Sept. 7, 2024.
Men's soccer ties Yale in a 2-2 draw, bringing light to an otherwise murky season