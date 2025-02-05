‘An evening of music and solidarity’

In response to the devastating California wildfires, over two dozen artists across all genres came together, on Jan. 30, to perform a five-hour benefit concert that would raise money for relief efforts.

With tickets starting at $99 each, all funds raised went to short-term relief and long-term fire prevention projects, according to Fire and Safety Journal Americas. Fire Aid simultaneously hosted two venues in Inglewood, California: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.

Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer, and former CEO of Ticketmaster, Irving Azoff, organized the event with the Annenberg Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding to other nonprofits and community projects. Ballmer promised to match every dollar donated to the cause.

The concert debuted across 25 streaming platforms including YouTube, Max, Prime Video and Disney+ allowing people across the world to tune in.

Today’s biggest stars and icons from the past joined together to put on a night of ballads, dance numbers and upbeat tunes. Names like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Katie Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Earth, Wind & Fire, P!nk, No Doubt, Nirvana, Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell, Green Day and more delivered unforgettable performances.

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara designed the merchandise available for purchase online and at the venues. From posters to sweatshirts and shirts, Nara’s art features a character with a guitar and the words “Rock You!” above it.

Many of the artists and celebrities in attendance paid homage to first responders and community members who worked tirelessly to help put out the fires.

“I think that this is j u s t such a beautiful reflection of what music does, is bring people together in this way,” singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams said. “I’m just inspired by all of you in this community, and I love Los Angeles very much.”

The concert also brought firefighters and people who lost their homes in the fires on stage to speak about the tragedy. One of the speakers was 10-year-old Grayson Roberts from Altadena, whose family lost everything.

“When life gives you lemons or burnt houses, you make lemonade,” Roberts said.

Eilish made an early surprise appearance during Green Day’s set joining them for “Last Night on Earth” as photos from the fires appeared on the screen behind them.

The surviving members of Nirvana — Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear — reunited for a nostalgia-filled performance. A rotation of Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent filled in for the band’s former frontman Kurt Cobain. Grohl’s daughter, Violet, also came on stage to sing Nirvana’s “All Apologies.”

Esteemed folk singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance and performed her 1969 ballad “Both Sides, Now” while seated on a golden throne. Her moving performance brought tears to the audience and she was thanked with a standing ovation from the thousands present.

Rising star Tate McRae toned things down on Thursday, straying from her usual high energy performances. She sang one of her most popular songs “You Broke Me First” and covered Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” a beautiful rendition highlighting her raw vocals and emotional depth.

Lady Gaga closed the show with a series of songs from her 2018 film “A Star Is Born” and an original piece she wrote for the benefit. The singer showcased “All I Need is Time,” a light jazz piece about taking time to heal before getting back on your feet — a hopeful message for those affected by the fires.

“This has been a horrible scary time,” Gaga said. “But during these times, I feel like people come together and we see how much we need each other. And I want to always remember us just like this.”

As Gaga wrapped up her performance, the night ended on an optimistic note, reminding everyone of the healing power of music.

Fire Aid was a testament to the resilience of the County of Los Angeles and the generosity of those willing to come together for a greater good.

With $60 million raised on ticket sales and sponsors alone, the benefit proved that even in the face of tragedy, compassion and solidarity can make a real change.