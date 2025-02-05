Are influencers’ ‘What I Eat in a Day’ harmful or helpful?

So while some influencers claim to be authentic, we cannot fully trust that what they say is true. Depending on whom you’re watching, these videos can be very dangerous to those who struggle with disordered eating or who are in recovery.

“WIEIAD” has been categorized as part of diet culture. It is a system that promotes being skinny and thin, making weight loss a priority regardless of an individual’s health and wellness. Watching “WIEIAD” videos can keep us from eating the foods our body needs, neglecting nutrients in pursuit of the so-called “perfect body.” It can start to be an obsession — a cycle of constant comparison to other people and other bodies, the amount of calories they need daily to sustain it and dieting without researching the health benefits or risks. Many influencers are not qualified to give nutrition advice, so it’s best to take their content with a grain of salt or consult a registered dietician for advice. Following the intricate diets of influencers can do more harm than good, promoting an over-awareness of what you consume, almost giving food more power and importance over you than necessary. A key point in all of these videos is that everyone is different. Just because you eat the same foods as someone else does not mean you will look like them. Several uncontrollable factors, such as genetics, affect how you look. Solely associating food with physical appearance is a dangerous mindset. Sometimes, the videos I watch are laughable. It’s insane to see people starve themselves but call it “low calorie” or a temporary fast to prepare for the summer or special events. Slapping the word “wellness” on a video can make it seem like a healthy approach, but that label can be deceiving. We can never fully trust that what influencers put online is truly what they eat and not for show. While there are some videos you should avoid or not take seriously, it is important to note that not all “WIEIAD” videos are problematic. A positive side to this trend is exposing those who promote a false sense of wellness through restrictive eating. Some influencers dedicate their accounts solely to reviewing “WIEIAD” videos and analyzing whether they promote healthy eating habits. Registered dietitian Abby Sharp has a TikTok account offering advice on “WIEIAD” videos. Her bio reads, “Wellness culture BS busting dietitian.” She critiques and praises those who share their food intake online, helps people who struggle with what to eat and recommends food that will fuel their bodies and make them feel good. Influencers who promote intuitive and non-restrictive eating habits — a more flexible eating style, encourage the idea that one’s plate does not have to look like anyone else’s. Sometimes, watching these videos can make you believe there is a “right” and “wrong” way to eat. But, the whole point of intuitive eating is that it’s unique to each person. Regardless of this trend, even if videos are made with good intentions, it is important to remember that appetite and eating habits vary from person to person. What works for one person may not work for another.