Holiday cheer has no calendar

With the holiday season coming up, many claim that those who like to jump the gun on Christmas are a detriment to society. These present-purists insist that the only time for celebrating the holidays is after Thanksgiving. However, it is those who complain about premature mistletoes who are the ones that need to change their act.

I may display a look of utter confusion if I’m laying in the sand in July, and the guy next to me in his beach chair is rocking a Santa hat, but I won’t get angry.

The art of simply laughing off something ridiculous, or just simply respecting someone’s opinion has been lost. People love to get mad at the little things. Opinions about pop culture and human rights issues are not the same thing, but I find that they tend to be lumped together by those who have zero tolerance for disagreements.

Those who gripe about others starting their Christmas celebrations early are far more irritating than the early celebrators themselves. The complaints have become just as predictable and overdone as the early festivities. Celebration doesn’t harm anyone.

Life can be challenging, and the world isn’t always kind — if putting up a tree or playing carols brings someone joy, let them have it. The holidays are the most innocent and harmless thing one can embrace. They display a deeper meaning about family, generosity and gratitude.

It’s not the same as having a jack-o-lantern on your doorstep in February.

The holidays bring joy to all. From Christmas to Kwanzaa, the December snowfall brings an atmosphere of overall good vibes and reinforces the embracement of family.

It shouldn’t matter if you start to celebrate a month early.

This debate isn’t really about Christmas lights in October — it’s about letting people find happiness on their own terms.

Being upset at somebody who wants to celebrate holiday jubilation displays a broader inner conflict within yourself than it does with the holiday offenders. Why do you care what somebody displays in their own home?

When it doesn’t affect you at all? Complaints and these ‘pet peeves’ are a byproduct of those who really just can’t stay out of other people’s business.

If somebody is happy, and doing something that doesn’t affect you at all, why are you trying to police their lives? The first amendment exists for a reason. It’s time to put your time and energy into something productive, and to stop getting so annoyed over the most niche issues.

Society needs to stop being bothered about every little thing they don’t like. If you find yourself siding with the Christmas purists, you are the problem.

You wanna throw up the tree or put the menorah on the dining room table after lighting your final firework on the Fourth of July?

Fine by me.

You might be hurting the speciality or novelty that comes with the fact that the holidays only come for a short time once a year, but if the people who celebrate early are happy, and it’s not directly affecting you, why should you care?

If your neighbor is blasting “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in August, then you may have some merit to complain. However, if you drive down the road and get irritated when you spot a tree in a house’s window, it serves as a reflection of you.

No one likes a scrooge.