Dunkin’ and Starbucks brew festive cheer ahead of schedule

An abundance of different sweet cream cold foam flavors is upon us, including gingerbread, peppermint chocolate, sugar cookies and more, which can be added to any drink, customizing all and anything that can be marketed as something for the holiday season.

And it wouldn’t be a true sign of the start of the holiday season without Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day. The red cup has become a powerful seasonal marker ever since it was introduced in 1997. On this day, customers who order a season’s beverage get a free, reusable, holiday-themed red cup. The date has yet to be announced this year, but it is a tradition shared by millions, an unofficial emblem of the holiday season. On Red Cup Day, customers rush to Starbucks to get these cups that are only available while supplies last, capitalizing on early season jitters and limited availability. All of these deals, menu drops and holiday-themed merch really highlight the preseason to the holidays. New flavors and menu items create such a buzz before we can enjoy them when they’re meant to, making the season less special and stretching out festive cheer until it loses charm. These items are supposed to last consumers until the end of December, but by then, it’ll be time to move on to the spring menu.