Dunkin’ and Starbucks brew festive cheer ahead of schedule

Thanksgiving may be a few weeks away, but the holiday season is already here.
Earlier this week, Dunkin’ and Starbucks launched their holiday menus. Despite record heat in the Northeast and fall feeling like summer, this seasonal marker pushes us to crave the holidays.
Dunkin’ and Starbucks have such strong followings that just the anticipation of new holiday menu drops drives their success. The companies compete for seasonal spending and innovative flavors, drawing customers in before the holidays — a perfect time for new menu items and fresh deals.
While I love the holidays as much as the next person, it feels a little too early to capitalize on spending before the season even starts. Instead of enjoying fall, we’re already diving into gingerbread and peppermint season before November settles in.
Why do we rush the holiday spirit too early?
Waiting for the clock to strike midnight after Halloween, Dunkin’ released its holiday menu on Nov. 1.
Dunkin’ posted on Instagram as if their Spider Speciality Donut had leaked items from the holiday menu. The post confirmed Dunkin’ is bringing back fan favorites.
From Cookie Butter Cold Brew with a Cookie Butter Donut to Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Signature Latte and White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, Dunkin’ is prepped and ready for the festive spirit.
These classics are essential to entice customers to get their favorite limited-edition items they’ve been missing all year long. But no menu is complete without something new to taste test.
Some new beverages and bites include a Holiday Cookie Signature Latte paired with a new Almond Croissant and a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. Cookie-flavored drinks are clearly the embodiment of the holiday spirit this year.
The holiday menu brings new deals and Dunkin’ is spreading some midweek cheer with the return of Free Donut Wednesdays from now until Christmas. Reward members can get a free classic donut by purchasing any seasonal beverage.
If there is anything to get me through the week, this provides some incentive to start the holiday season earlier than expected.
Dunkin’ has been around the block long enough to know how to target its consumers. On top of the new drinks, food and deals, Dunkin’ offers fun, holiday-themed packaging and cups to make the experience all the more special.
So even though we are midway through fall we really have no choice but to jump onto the next season.
Like Dunkin’, Starbucks is no different in its approach to embracing the holidays. On Nov. 7, Starbucks revealed its new menu and holiday cups along with the theme for this year’s campaign: “Merrier Together.”
And very fitting for an early Christmas gift, on Oct. 30, Starbucks announced the company will no longer charge extra for customizing their beverages with non-dairy milk, including soy, oat, almond and coconut milk — bringing those together who can’t stand to pay an upcharge for non-dairy milk.
Starbucks’ holiday menu brings in something new this year: a trio of Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers with flavors of cranberry, sweet orange, cardamom and cinnamon spices.
An abundance of different sweet cream cold foam flavors is upon us, including gingerbread, peppermint chocolate, sugar cookies and more, which can be added to any drink, customizing all and anything that can be marketed as something for the holiday season.
And it wouldn’t be a true sign of the start of the holiday season without Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day.
The red cup has become a powerful seasonal marker ever since it was introduced in 1997. On this day, customers who order a season’s beverage get a free, reusable, holiday-themed red cup.
The date has yet to be announced this year, but it is a tradition shared by millions, an unofficial emblem of the holiday season.
On Red Cup Day, customers rush to Starbucks to get these cups that are only available while supplies last, capitalizing on early season jitters and limited availability.
All of these deals, menu drops and holiday-themed merch really highlight the preseason to the holidays.
New flavors and menu items create such a buzz before we can enjoy them when they’re meant to, making the season less special and stretching out festive cheer until it loses charm.
These items are supposed to last consumers until the end of December, but by then, it’ll be time to move on to the spring menu.