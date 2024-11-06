‘Punish’ by Ethel Cain is a reward for fans

ISHOULDGOOUTMORE Ethel Cain’s second studio album, “Perverts,” is set to be released on Jan. 8.

As the fall season settles in, there’s one artist who effortlessly brings me into the spirit of these darker, cozier days: Ethel Cain. With her latest release, she’s managed to deepen that mysterious, almost haunting feeling.

Cain released her lead single from her second studio album, “Perverts,” on Nov. 1. The album is set to come out on Jan. 8.

The song was first heard June 3 at Le Trianon in Paris, and was then performed over 10 times as part of the “Childish Behaviour” tour, giving fans a raw, live experience of what was to come.

Even though I’m a relatively new fan, Cain’s music is an immersive and emotional experience. She drags you into a dramatic story of a girl who was kidnapped and sold into prostitution and eventually killed and cannibalized by her murderer, a man who supposedly loved her.

OK, that seems a little dark, but I’ve honestly never listened to music that moves me in quite this way — it’s like stepping into an experience rather than just listening to songs.

That story is told throughout her first album, “Preacher’s Daughter,” and is continuing into “Perverts.” And after hearing “Punish,” I’m ecstatic for the rest of the album.

However, “Punish” seemingly introduces a new character.

Her voice is beautifully haunting. She discusses religious guilt, a prevalent theme throughout her discography. The song opens with a slow and dark piano and her voice echoes as she sings “Whatever’s wrong with me/ I will take to bed/ I give in so easy/ Little death like lead/ Poisonous and heavy/ It has always been this way.”

The character will shove their problems down until they can’t anymore and it’ll chew away at them. Their feelings are human nature, but the force of their partner is too strong and they always give in. They’re being “punished by love,” she can’t help but mistake lust for love.

Similar to the fallen angel, Ashmedai, who in the Bible was cast out of heaven for being too lustful. The idea of committing unspeakable acts in the name of lust is no doubt the theme of this song.

She continues by singing “He was a natural Plauché, saying ‘You won’t forget this’/ Shame is sharp, and my skin gives so easy/ Only God knows, only God would believe/ That I was an angel, but they made me leave.”

Gary Plauché was a man from Louisiana who was convicted of murdering Jeffrey Doucet, a child molester who kidnapped and abused Plauché’s son. She draws a comparison to the story of Cain who went through similar trauma. The shame and loss of innocence becomes unbearable.

Cain’s signature sound, complete with intense electric guitars and heavy beat drops, makes another strong appearance in “Punish.” She builds the track slowly, her voice growing more impassioned as she repeats, “I am punished by love.” The sound intensifies with layers of static and distortion, but this time, instead of delivering a cathartic drop, the track settles, almost leaving you in suspense.

At six minutes and 48 seconds, “Punish” is a work of art. The storytelling, the gradual build-up, the raw instruments and Cain’s haunting voice make for an unparalleled listening experience. It’s rare to find music that lingers with you and that continues to stir emotions long after the song has ended. Cain has a unique gift for making music that leaves a lasting impression.

As we move closer to “Perverts” release, I can’t wait to see how this story unfolds, bringing new depths to Cain’s already mesmerizing discography.