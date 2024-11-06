Sometimes you need to hear it from someone else

Tyler Mignault

Video after video, ad after ad — influencers are trying to get consumers to pounce on the latest micro-trends.

“Run, don’t walk,” they all say — because apparently, there’s nothing better than a cheap knockoff from TikTok Shop.

On platforms dominated by influencers promoting unnecessary products, there’s a group of more genuine creators who are actually trying to de-influence consumers.

These creators dedicate their pages to investing in new and rising trends and then uploading honest reviews on why you shouldn’t waste your money on it. When influencers challenge the glamorization of overconsumption, people avoid consumerism and make more sustainable decisions that are better for their bank accounts and the world around them.

In a sense, de-influencers are redefining what it means to be influential in a society so heavily reliant on a random person’s opinion from the internet.

As users are constantly fed with enticing content, it’s refreshing to have a video pop up of someone telling you what you shouldn’t buy. Whether it be overpriced, bad quality or unreliable, sometimes all you need is to hear it from someone else so you don’t feel tempted to purchase. With these influencers, you won’t feel like you’re missing out if you don’t buy the one thing everyone is talking about.

De-influencing validates the little voice in the back of your head that’s giving you doubts when considering a new purchase. It’s OK — and often better — not to buy into every trend on your feed.

Alyssa Barber, @newlifestyleabb on TikTok, is a sustainable living, community and climate education influencer who takes more of a stop-and-think approach to de-influencing. Barber posts content that forces people to ask themselves if they really need something and then encourages them to make sure they don’t have a similar product already or something that serves the same purpose.

Products commonly targeted by these influencers include skincare and makeup, technology, clothing and fast fashion, restaurants and subscription services.

High-end skincare brands, for example, promise overnight, transformative results but de-influencers reveal that basic alternatives offer similar benefits without a steep price tag.

Similarly in makeup, especially around the holiday season, limited edition products are deemed unnecessary by rebellious internet personalities. They often question the short-lived appeal of products, emphasizing that the endless cycle of upgrades and additions to your vanity isn’t worth it.

In shaping this movement, de-influencers are creating a more well-rounded online community that offers something other than promotional content. Although they’re still influencers and are trying to get us to do or not do something, it comes across as more reliable and honest. This small shift builds trust within an audience who are tired of feeling pressured to constantly buy, consume and upgrade.

When someone only makes you aware of the pros of a product, it makes it seem like that’s the only option. Next thing you know, you just spent $800 on a baby pink knife set to match the aesthetic of your kitchen. Sure it looks nice, but how long do they last? Is there a cheaper option that’s just as good, if not better? Will this purchase make you happier or is this just a temporary thrill?

The most important thing to remember next time an influencer is telling you to buy a product is that they’re most likely being paid for it.

De-influencing isn’t just about being against certain products, it’s challenging the modern-day culture of instant gratification and consumerism through social media.

By focusing on ways users can cut back on spending and reduce piles of useless items in their homes, de-influencers are promoting a healthier relationship with material possessions.

A growing number of users are searching for authenticity on the internet, especially in what they consume.

De-influencing offer a refreshing counterbalance to remind people that they don’t need every new product to be trendy.

When everyone else is pushing “yes,” it’s OK to say “no.”