Crumblgate

A social media sensation, Crumbl Cookies is the ideal late-night sweet treat. With the iconic bright pink packaging and ever-changing menu, customers line up to experience the fresh lineup of cookies each week.
Founded in 2017, cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley now own the fastest- growing cookie company in America, with over 1,000 locations — a thriving franchise with a global footprint.
But these cookies aren’t exactly renowned for their taste. They are often described as underbaked and over-sweetened, with portions as big as your hand.
The question is: how do you build a successful business selling such a simple dessert that anyone could easily make at home?
In an interview with CNBC, McGowan and Hemsley admitted they had no baking experience when creating Crumbl. They set out to test recipes, but instead of focusing solely on the food, they redirected their energy to marketing.
What makes Crumbl unique and stand out is its branding. The co-founders’ background in tech and marketing is attributed to their marketing strategy, influencer partnership and well-crafted customer experience.
Crumbl’s business-to-consumer relationship is strong, as the bakeries are structured to resemble an open-concept kitchen. Customers can watch firsthand their cookies being made and packaged.
Another one of Crumbl’s tactics is investing in technology early on. There is no doubt that if you want your business to thrive, social media is essential and can not be overlooked.
Crumbl’s current social media following is 16 million across all platforms, with the most popular being TikTok with seven million.
Crumbl’s rotating menu of different flavors builds anticipation and gives influencers new content every week to profit from and engage with the brand. The company is flourishing and remains relevant with viral content in partnership with influencers.
Mukbang influencers broadcast their meals to fans, pre-order cookies and film videos of themselves trying them and rating them by taste and texture. They often order a complete six-pack of cookies to try each flavor.
Crumbl’s brilliant marketing tactic sets up a schedule of surprises that drive addictive behavior.
The company’s first corporate hire was Brye Redd as CTO, a former Facebook software employee. He worked toward creating a loyalty rewards point system for customers and KPI tracking that allows franchise stores to measure their cook time, delivery time and product availability.
On Crumbl’s mobile app, customers can order delivery, pick up, book catering and buy digital gift cards. These features encourage buyers to follow them on social media in exchange for “crumbs” or points earned through the loyalty program, which can be redeemed for free cookies and other promotions.
Crumbl’s limited edition merchandise expands the brand beyond the bakery and gets fans excited about the sought-after collection of available items.
Image is key to public perception. Crumbl captures photos of each week’s flavors on its website and social media, setting high standards for delivery. Even though the taste isn’t the main draw of Crumbl, people feel the need to try the new cookies each week to see if they’re worth it. And if they look so good, how bad can they really be?
Well, they’re definitely bad for you. The average Crumbl cookie has 700-800 calories, equivalent to a McDonald’s Double-Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The recommended serving size for these treats is one-quarter of a cookie.
Crumbl’s cakes and ice cream sundaes have introduced a new level of caloric intake. Crumbl’s $4 brownie sundae comes in at 1,130 calories, containing 110g of sugar, three times the CDC’s recommended amount for an adult man.
This is not just a late-night sugary snack; it’s an unrealized indulgent experience.
Crumbl is a perfect example of how viral content can guarantee business visibility and success regardless of food quality. Putting expensive price tags on less-than-average food for an overhyped brand.
But part of Crumbl’s charm is the journey to get it. The experience with friends is to taste and test the weekly flavors. Because the cookies are so unique with big sizes and excessive toppings, the mini-adventure is all the more special, amplifying the experience beyond the sweets.