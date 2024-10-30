Crumblgate

Image is key to public perception. Crumbl captures photos of each week’s flavors on its website and social media, setting high standards for delivery. Even though the taste isn’t the main draw of Crumbl, people feel the need to try the new cookies each week to see if they’re worth it. And if they look so good, how bad can they really be?

Well, they’re definitely bad for you. The average Crumbl cookie has 700-800 calories, equivalent to a McDonald’s Double-Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The recommended serving size for these treats is one-quarter of a cookie. Crumbl’s cakes and ice cream sundaes have introduced a new level of caloric intake. Crumbl’s $4 brownie sundae comes in at 1,130 calories, containing 110g of sugar, three times the CDC’s recommended amount for an adult man. This is not just a late-night sugary snack; it’s an unrealized indulgent experience. Crumbl is a perfect example of how viral content can guarantee business visibility and success regardless of food quality. Putting expensive price tags on less-than-average food for an overhyped brand. But part of Crumbl’s charm is the journey to get it. The experience with friends is to taste and test the weekly flavors. Because the cookies are so unique with big sizes and excessive toppings, the mini-adventure is all the more special, amplifying the experience beyond the sweets.