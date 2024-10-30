Mobile Mammography Unit offers free screening to students, faculty and staff

Quinnipiac University partnered with Hartford Healthcare to bring a Mobile Mammography Van to the Quinnipiac campus on Nov. 22. Students and faculty were given the opportunity to get screened for breast cancer, without the inconvenience of leaving campus, in Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus North Parking Lot in front of the Recreation and Wellness Center.

As with all cancers, breast cancer is most effectively treated when it is detected early. Convenient screening locations such as this go a long way toward reducing the harm that breast cancer can cause to our community. Events like bringing mobile mammography machines to campus also show Quinnipiac’s commitment to the well-being of its students and surrounding community.

In 2024, an estimated 313,510 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,780 more will lose their lives to the disease, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Every preventative action we can take in the present has the chance of saving lives.