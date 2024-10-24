Men’s soccer falls to Manhattan

For the second consecutive year, men’s soccer couldn’t find the victory while visiting Manhattan in a 4-2 Wednesday night loss, marking its third-straight defeat in the conference.

The game started with the Jasper’s taking the first shot on goal, just three minutes into the game, year center-back Luke Schierenbeck blocked a kick with no one in net after Quinnipiac’s goalkeeper Karl Netzell, went for the ball on the edge of the box.

The Bobcats had momentary offensive outbursts during the first 10 minutes of the game, but they couldn’t dent the rival’s defense.

The first warning for Quinnipiac head coach Eric Da Costa’s team came in the 14th minute when a Manhattan goal was disallowed after an offside. Only six minutes after that came the first goal for the local team. A strong set piece from the left wing of the pitch and off sophomore forward Ziv Dahan’s head to put the Jaspers up 1-0.

Quinnipiac reacted fast to that goal and made one of its own after a direct free kick from year position Noe Cabezas. The navy and gold couldn’t control that draw for more than one minute, as Dahan scored another after a corner kick from year position Sebastiano Musu.

To open the second half, a bad throw-in from the Bobcats fell to the foot of senior forward Tony Yeboah, who found senior defender Harry Bark in the box to extend the host’s lead to 3-1. Minutes later, the Jaspers got a penalty and converted their fourth goal of the night.

At the one-hour mark, sophomore midfielder Francisco Ferreira found the back of the net with a left-footed shot from the top of the box to close the scoring gap to two.

Quinnipiac will play again against Iona at home on Oct. 26. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.