New Public Safety Broncos patrol campus

Quinnipiac University’s Department of Public Safety received three new Ford Broncos through its capital budget, its overall financial plan for major investments.

The department has a state contract with a local vendor where it receives Police Interceptor Vehicles. These vehicles are specifically designed to be used as police cars and emergency vehicles.

While the department typically receives Ford Explorers as part of its fleet, it was unable to get them because of a backorder.

Two of the new Public Safety Broncos are 2023 models and the third vehicle is a 2024 model.

“(There) is still some of the residual impact from COVID, with supply and demand,” said Tony Reyes, chief of Public Safety. “For a while, the production of these police vehicles stopped. So, we were looking for an alternative.”

According to Reyes, multiple law enforcement agencies in the region use Explorers. There is a delay in production and the increase in demand for these vehicles.

“We also felt like it might be better to get a vehicle that might be a little smaller, a little more efficient in terms of gas,” Reyes said.

Reyes presents a budget for Public Safety to Quinnipiac every year. A part of their capital budget, which is needs-based, includes the vehicle fleet.

“We chose the Bronco because we were thinking about getting a more efficient vehicle and trying to get (one) that is a little bit more cost effective, so we could get more vehicles for the price,” Reyes said.

Another aspect of the Public Safety budget includes the maintenance of its vehicles. There is a maintenance contract to keep up with the repairs.

When a car is no longer efficient and does not meet the needs of the department, it’s able to trade-in the old vehicle for credit. This helps offset the cost of purchasing new vehicles.

“These vehicles are pretty much patrolling around the clock, and so they get a lot of wear and tear, a lot of mileage,” Reyes said.

One of the new Broncos has been personalized, as it features a special wrap to honor veterans.

“You might see that one of the Broncos has a wrapping with the American flag,” Reyes said. “It’s a commemoration of our service members, men and women.”

Quinnipiac was ranked No. 18 in the 2023 Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges,” and 3.2% of Quinnipiac students are veterans, according to U.S. News.