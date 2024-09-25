From vlogs to virality: How YouTube shaped a generation and transformed digital content

Every day after school, I’d rush home and dive straight into YouTube, where a fresh lineup of new videos from my favorite creators awaited me. These uploads weren’t just entertainment — they shaped my childhood.
The rise of YouTube in the 2010s was a transformative era for digital content creation. It became the go-to platform for long-form content, paving the way for a new generation of vloggers, influencers and niche creators. Beauty tutorials, gaming videos, reaction content and daily vlogs thrived during this era, creating fan bases that followed creators’ every move.
In the 2010s, vlogging became a cornerstone of YouTube culture. Among my favorites, personalities like Logan and Jake Paul, David Dobrik and Lance Stewart were inviting viewers into their daily lives through energetic, often controversial, content. From the cinnamon challenge to the world’s hottest pepper challenge, these creators gave us a front-row seat to outrageous stunts, fueling their popularity and recklessness.
On the flip side, DIY channels flourished, with creators like LaurDIY and Bethany Mota inspiring audiences to get crafty with home projects and personalized fashion ideas. Additionally, makeup tutorials reached new heights of popularity, led by bold personalities like Jeffree Star and NikkieTutorials, who transformed beauty into both an art form and a lucrative industry.
YouTube was a playful and less polished platform where anyone could gain a following, laying the groundwork for the influencers we see today.
As time passed and attention spans shortened, the rise of new apps pushed YouTube aside.
In 2018, TikTok merged with Musical.ly and officially landed in the U.S., becoming the most downloaded app in the country, according to The New York Times. This marked the breakout of short-form content, evolving beyond lip-syncing and dance videos.
At the end of the decade, TikTok was becoming the most used platform among teens and young adults.
In 2022, TikTok beat YouTube in user time spent. Adults in the U.S. spent an average of 45.8 minutes per day on TikTok beating YouTube at an average of 45.6 minutes per day, according to Emarketer. While it’s a small difference, it shows just how quickly TikTok was able to take over a platform that has been established since 2005.
Short-form videos capture and retain viewer interest because they allow viewers to absorb and share the content quicker, according to Don Dodds, a member of the Forbes Agency Council. He further explains that companies are making a shift to incorporate short-form content because it allows them to connect with their audience more directly.
The demands for fast-paced, highly engaging material have fostered a culture where trends change in the blink of an eye, forcing influencers to participate to stay relevant.
In the age of YouTube, creators had the flexibility to take their time developing content, prioritizing quality over chasing quick success. Rather than focusing on instant virality, they built consistent and loyal fan bases that were invested in their personalities and narratives.
Creativity on YouTube emphasized personal style and originality, allowing creators to explore their passions without feeling pressured by the fast pace of meaningless trends or the need to condense everything into shorter videos.
The dominance of short-form videos will most likely persist — but who knows?
As the novelty of short-form wears off, audiences might start seeking more substance and storytelling that simply can’t be captured in a few seconds.
TikTok has already made moves to account for this, trading the 60-second limit for 10-minute-long videos. This update, however, raised concerns among creators.
In an article by CNN, creators commented on how long-form videos are changing the app’s dynamic. Aly Tabizon, known as @ alyyytabizon on TikTok, voiced her concerns about how this new feature might affect engagement with her audience.
“I’m really scared because I watch hundreds of videos on YouTube of people who work on TikTok and post about the new algorithms, I try to stay up to date with everything, and from what I’ve learned … the attention span of today’s generation is around eight to 10 seconds,” Tabizon said. “Even myself, when I see a minute-long video, if it’s not someone I have followed for a while, I’ll probably scroll past it.”
The future of content creation remains uncertain.
Whether short-form videos will continue to dominate or more immersive videos will emerge again, creators must continually adapt to the changing landscape of social media.
Many creators from the 2010s have fallen off due to this shift in content preference. However, for people like me, there’s always a soft spot for daily vlogs and the dangerously funny challenges that once ruled the internet. These videos hold a charm that newer, highly curated content can’t quite replace.
YouTube laid the groundwork for user- generated content and viral video culture. The platform allowed ordinary people to become creators and set the stage for TikTok’s legacy, introducing a new way for people to have a shot at fame.
No matter where trends take us, the heart of content creation will always lie in the connection between creators and their audience, even if it means stepping aside while new formats take the spotlight.