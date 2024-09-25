From vlogs to virality: How YouTube shaped a generation and transformed digital content

“I’m really scared because I watch hundreds of videos on YouTube of people who work on TikTok and post about the new algorithms, I try to stay up to date with everything, and from what I’ve learned … the attention span of today’s generation is around eight to 10 seconds,” Tabizon said. “Even myself, when I see a minute-long video, if it’s not someone I have followed for a while, I’ll probably scroll past it.”

The future of content creation remains uncertain. Whether short-form videos will continue to dominate or more immersive videos will emerge again, creators must continually adapt to the changing landscape of social media. Many creators from the 2010s have fallen off due to this shift in content preference. However, for people like me, there’s always a soft spot for daily vlogs and the dangerously funny challenges that once ruled the internet. These videos hold a charm that newer, highly curated content can’t quite replace. YouTube laid the groundwork for user- generated content and viral video culture. The platform allowed ordinary people to become creators and set the stage for TikTok’s legacy, introducing a new way for people to have a shot at fame. No matter where trends take us, the heart of content creation will always lie in the connection between creators and their audience, even if it means stepping aside while new formats take the spotlight.