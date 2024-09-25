‘Uglies’ isn’t exactly pretty

I see the vision. I don’t like the execution.

Those were my first thoughts after finishing the Netflix original movie “Uglies.”

Listen, the movie started making so much more sense once I found out that it’s based on a 2005 YA Dystopian novel of the same name by Scott Westerfield. Because that was the feeling I was getting while watching it as if it was a piss poor attempt at the good old tried-out dystopian genre.

The reason I say I could see the vision, is because the premise isn’t terrible. I’ll even go on a limb and say that if this movie were released alongside the genre classics, like “Divergent” or “Maze Runner,” it would’ve been enjoyable.

Alas, it was released almost two weeks ago, and that was way too late for this movie.

“Uglies” stars Joey King as Tally, a 16-year-old girl in a world where everyone undergoes a surgery at that age, that turns them into Pretties, or the most perfect, skinny, symmetrical versions of themselves.

It’s a commentary on society’s pressures on young teenagers and how one loses their individual differences under said pressures, but it would land a lot harder if the whole transformation didn’t look like the TikTok “bold glam” filter.

And not a very good one at that. Peris (Chase Stokes) —Tally’s childhood friend who undergoes surgery before her and essentially gets turned into essentially a supersoldier — is like the Wish version of Ken and there was something extremely unsettling about him.

The movie storyline follows Tally, and her journey of wanting to be a Pretty above everything else to realizing the brainwashing she and all the other kids undergo and turning on Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) by joining the rebellion. Your average dystopian plot.

Except it felt incredibly rushed.

For comparison, “Divergent” ‘s first movie’s runtime was 2 hours and 19 minutes. “Hunger Games” was 2 hours and 22 minutes long. “Uglies” is only an hour and 40 minutes.

That’s not nearly enough time to explain the movie’s world and develop an interesting plot. If the ending is any indicator, there will be a sequel in the works, but I just don’t care enough to watch it.