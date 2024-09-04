Is Tate Mcrae the new Britney Spears?

Tate McRae, the triple-threat sensation, is on the brink of becoming Generation Z’s next Britney Spears. Having set the world on fire with the first leg of her “Think Later World Tour,” McRae has crowned herself as pop’s next reigning icon.
In an era where social media stands supreme, McRae’s rise to fame mirrors the digital age that defines Gen Z. Unlike the early 2000s, when Spears dominated MTV and radio, McRae has tapped into the power of social media to connect with her audience.
McRae and Spears both emerged into the spotlight at a young age, quickly becoming household names. Just as Spears charmed the world in the late ‘90s and early 2000’s with her blend of pop hits and exciting performances, McRae is following a similar path, captivating Gen Z with her talent and undeniable stage presence.
I went to McRae’s most recent show at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22 and it was electric. Not only did she blow the crowd away vocally, but she also used her dancing skills to add a dynamic visual element, taking her performance to the next level.
Given McRae’s background as a dancer, she is often teased on social media for performing with a handheld microphone. However, at her New York show, she debuted an unreleased song, “It’s Ok, I’ m Ok” wearing a head microphone, reminiscent of Spears’ iconic performances.
“Britney’s an icon and I adore her. I’ve been inspired by her for so long,” McRae said in an interview for Yahoo Entertainment.
“I think that’s just a very natural thing that everybody does any time a girl releases music. They try to find someone to pinpoint her to or compare her to. Obviously, I’m like, ‘Sure. Great comparison.’ ”
Spears, often hailed as the “Princess of Pop,” brought the stage to life during her prime in the 2000’s with complex dance moves. She quickly cemented her status as a pop icon with high-energy choreography for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops… I Did it Again.”
In an article for VMagazine, Spears interviewed McRae to discuss where inspiration for her music stems from.
“One of my favorite parts of the process is playing around and finding new variations of each song — I feel like that always inspires new choreography and a different feeling,” McRae said. “However, looking back at iconic performances [like yours] is also very motivating.”
Beyond McRae’s performances, her authentic songwriting has struck a chord among Gen Z listeners. Her lyrics target the complexities of modern youth experiences like heartbreak, self-discovery and love which are refreshing and relatable for listeners.
McRae began posting her music on YouTube in 2017, using her channel “Create With Tate” to highlight original songs written and recorded in her bedroom. While gaining attention from these posts, it wasn’t until 2020 that she achieved significant recognition with the release of her single, “You Broke Me First.”
“Becoming a performer was all I ever wanted to do, for as long as I can remember,” McRae said.
As a self-made artist who gained initial traction with record labels through social media, McRae represents a new type of pop star — one that is not only talented but deeply connected with her fanbase through TikTok and Instagram.
This constant online interaction creates a feedback loop that influences McRae’s music and strengthens the bond between her and her listeners.
While McRae openly acknowledges Spears as a major influence, she is determined to build her own brand.
McRae has already carved out a legacy for herself in the music industry at just 21 years old. This year, she took home two Juno Awards, winning Single of the Year for “Greedy” and Artist of the Year. Her success was also recognized when she was crowned Rising Star at the 2024 Global Awards, underscoring her status as a promising talent of her generation.
The emotional depth combined with McRae’s contemporary pop sound and dancing positions her to become not just a performer following in Spears’ footsteps, but a pioneering artist defining her path and giving voice to a new generation.
With new music on its way, McRae is bound to make a splash in the music industry and continue defining herself as the next pop sensation.