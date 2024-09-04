Is Tate Mcrae the new Britney Spears?

McRae has already carved out a legacy for herself in the music industry at just 21 years old. This year, she took home two Juno Awards, winning Single of the Year for “Greedy” and Artist of the Year. Her success was also recognized when she was crowned Rising Star at the 2024 Global Awards, underscoring her status as a promising talent of her generation.

The emotional depth combined with McRae’s contemporary pop sound and dancing positions her to become not just a performer following in Spears’ footsteps, but a pioneering artist defining her path and giving voice to a new generation. With new music on its way, McRae is bound to make a splash in the music industry and continue defining herself as the next pop sensation.