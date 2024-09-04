Celebrating 10 years of Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’

In August 2014, Ariana Grande’s sophomore album, “My Everything,” marked a pivotal moment in her career showcasing her evolution from rising star to global powerhouse.
A blend of pop, R&B and EDM, “My Everything” not only topped charts worldwide but set the stage for Grande to become one of the most influential artists of the 2010s.
As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of this album, it’s a moment to recognize its cultural impact and how it shaped Grande’s sound today.
“I don’t want it to sound like an extension of “Yours Truly”. I want it to sound like an evolution. I want to explore more sounds and experiment a little bit,” Grande said.
Grande used this album as a way to separate her music from her roles on Nickelodeon by adopting a more mature sound and diverse musical styles. Her 2013 debut album “Yours Truly” served as an introduction to Grande’s discography, pulling inspiration from her idols like Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Grande released digital bundles featuring acappella and instrumental versions of the tracks. She also treated fans to two new songs, “Cadillac Song” and “Too Close,” that didn’t make the album’s original cut.
These anniversary releases offer fans a fresh way to experience the album while also revisiting the songs that have meant so much to fans over the past decade.
“On “My Everything,” Grande “ditches the manic-Disney-dream-girl ballads and goes straight for the bangers,” Meaghan Garvey, a contributing writer for Pitchfork, wrote.
Singles like “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Bang Bang,” “Love Me Harder” and “One Last Time” all reached the top 20 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. “Problem,” featuring Iggy Azalea, was especially successful debuting at No. 3, according to Billboard. Since then, the album has been certified four times platinum.
The second single from the album, “Break Free,” further highlighted Grande’s versatility. Not only was this song a summer hit, it bridged the gap between EDM and pop music in Grande’s discography.
“Break Free” became a staple in Grande’s performances because of its energetic instrumentals and how it underscores her incredible vocal range. Further, the song is another power-anthem, encouraging listeners to break free of anything that holds them back whether it be a toxic relationship, self doubt or societal expectations.
“One Last Time,” originally written about a relationship’s end, has adopted a new meaning with Grande’s fans. The song has become a symbol of remembrance of the tragic events that occured after a Grande concert in 2017.
As fans were leaving the arena in Manchester, England, a bomb was detonated, killing 22 and injuring over 100 people, according to AP News. In the aftermath, “One Last Time” became an anthem of solidarity and healing for survivors and Grande herself.
For many fans, including myself, this album holds a deep sense of nostalgia. “My Everything” introduced me to Grande’s music and I still keep her early tracks in circulation because it reminds me of how much I’ve grown and how much she’s accomplished since then.
I’ve been following Grande’s journey since her days on “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” but this album resonated with me on an emotional level. No matter what I’m going through or what mood I’m in, I find myself turning to Grande’s music, especially “My Everything,” because there is always a song that perfectly captures how I’m feeling.
As we reflect on “My Everything” and its impact, it’s clear this album remains a defining moment in Grande’s career. It has become a timeless piece of her legacy and will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.