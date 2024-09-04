Celebrating 10 years of Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’

I’ve been following Grande’s journey since her days on “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” but this album resonated with me on an emotional level. No matter what I’m going through or what mood I’m in, I find myself turning to Grande’s music, especially “My Everything,” because there is always a song that perfectly captures how I’m feeling.

As we reflect on “My Everything” and its impact, it’s clear this album remains a defining moment in Grande’s career. It has become a timeless piece of her legacy and will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.