The rise and fall of being a celebrity

In a constantly evolving world, having any sense of privacy is difficult, even for the average person. For celebrities, that issue is magnified, especially when they gain attention suddenly.
Chappell Roan began her music career a decade ago and has been creating singles and EPs since 2017. Her first studio album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” was released almost a year ago. However, she recently became a Generation Z household name in April.
With the help of TikTok, Roan amassed a cult-like fanbase, which unfortunately isn’t unusual for female singers. It can also present dangers.
She first addressed her concerns in two TikTok videos posted to her account on Aug. 19. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job… That does not make it OK… It doesn’t mean that I want it,” Roan said.
On Aug. 23, Roan then took to Instagram to share her feelings on unwarranted behavior from her “fans.” After reading her entire message, there’s much to take away and think about.
“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit,” Roan wrote. This part hit hard, especially knowing what happened to Christina Grimmie and Selena Quintanilla. Both were talented singers who tragically lost their lives due to “super-fan” predatory behavior.
“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time or attention to people that I do not know, do not trust or who creep me out — just because they’ re expressing admiration,” she continued.
Many took to social media platforms, such as X, TikTok and Instagram, to give their two cents on the matter. While many support Roan and respect her boundaries, a lot of people believe this is what comes with being a popstar.
On a TikTok video discussing the hate she received from publishing her statement, one user commented, “she is so entitled tho like who does she think she is?”
I personally don’t think asking to not be stalked is entitlement, but maybe that’s just me.
Celebrities and artists such as Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, have come out and supported Roan. She reposted Roan’s statement with a caption that read, “This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. Social media has made this worse.”
The prevalence of social media has made users too comfortable. Parasocial relationships are alarming and unhealthy. Just because someone decides to share bits of their life, doesn’t mean you know them on a personal level.
When I’m at work, I’m a different person. I’m there to do my job and go home. Chappell Roan’s persona and the act she puts on while performing is for her fans. When she’s clocked out, she deserves to have time to herself and enjoy things normal people like to do.
“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe and do all the things every single person deserves to do,” she wrote. Just because she’s asking for privacy doesn’t mean she’s ungrateful for her fans.
Harassment and being a celebrity shouldn’t come as a package deal. Society has normalized this to the point where women will lose support when they ask to be left alone. The notion that artists owe their fans something just because they support them is disrespectful.
Take a moment to think about how you’d feel if a random person approached you on the street asking for a photo or a hug. Leave celebrities — especially women — alone. As Roan said, “[she’s] a random bitch, you’re a random bitch,” and if you can’t understand that, then “Good Luck, Babe!”