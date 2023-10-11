The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Responding to the On the Rocks criticism

Lynzi King, Joe Coverly, and Savitri George
October 10, 2023

First, we thank The Chronicle for its commitment to curating a diversity of topics and perspectives.

As a “by students, for students” endeavor, we appreciate the interest in On the Rocks and creating awareness in the Quinnipiac University community of our mission to bring together the Bobcat community in an entertaining environment conveniently located on campus.

We all have the power to make a positive impact on our shared community. The recent opinion piece published by Opinion Editor Michael LaRocca on Sept. 19 however, chose an ill-informed approach combined with insults about the On the Rocks student team rather than constructive criticism. We are inspired by the many supportive messages from staff, customers and community members who have contacted us in response to the article.

The OTR staff is a tight-knit, dedicated team of students who work hard to support their education. We take personal accountability for our performance, and continuously look for ways to improve. We invite any member of the community for a conversation about service gaps and ideas for improvement.

The opinion piece in The Chronicle was destructive in tone and lacked facts about our operations that would have gladly been offered had we been contacted in the preparation of the piece. For example, we could have shared the marketing plans, collaboration with Chartwells and the data informed approach taken to determine the hours of operation.

The biggest criticism in the article is that On the Rocks isn’t open enough; that you want more. Join us in collaboration so that On the Rocks and The Chronicle can come together to create the On the Rocks we all envision and thereby build our Bobcat community for the better.
