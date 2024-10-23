The Piano Man vs. The Boss: Rock legends collide

The fire is still burning

by James Nolan, staff writer

Growing up on Long Island, New York, I almost took Billy Joel’s music for granted. My parents would play his music constantly, but I never truly appreciated his work. I knew who he was and could have named several of his biggest hits, but did not yet consider him one of my favorite artists.

That immediately changed after arriving at college. It started with hearing “Only the Good Die Young” in the waning weeks of summer, and constantly replaying it as a reminder to enjoy myself. Slowly, more of his songs crept into my queue and eventually my playlist.

Listening to Billy Joel throughout that first year away was really helpful. “Vienna” would help calm my nerves and I’d use “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” to turn a good mood into a great day.

That’s what I enjoy most about Joel, he has such diversity throughout his songs’ tones. He has songs that are preachy, cynical, upbeat and melancholy. As an artist, he is not purely any of those, but rather a nuanced depiction of the variety of human emotion.

It’s something that is almost lacking from Bruce Springsteen’s discography. I absolutely love both “Born to Run” and “Thunder Road,” but I find it hard to distinguish between the two. The songs not only sound similar but the messaging is essentially the same. Joel has a much wider scope of style and purpose.

That’s another thing Joel does rather masterfully. His songs, as the ‘Piano Man’ moniker might suggest, contain distinctive piano use that not only easily identifies the song to longtime fans, but also sets the mood for first time listeners.

A perfect example of this takes place throughout “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.” Certain piano melodies become associated with different settings throughout the seven minute ballad as a form of storytelling. The piano swells and subsides to convey the emotion of the protagonists.

That level of musical craft is prevalent throughout his work. His attention to the tiniest, painstaking detail was one of the reasons he stopped putting out albums after 1993. Opting to let his standing discography speak for itself.

On the other hand, Springsteen continued churning out albums, putting out 10 after the turn of the millenia. While it is nice to have continuous new music, there is something to be said about quality versus quantity. Those albums largely underperformed and don’t come close to matching the pedigree of his earlier work.

One final appeal of Joel is his alignment with the working-class citizen. “Prelude / Angry Young Man” quite literally celebrates a man’s “working class ties” and how “he refuses to bend” in the face of adversity. He strikes chords of relatability that resonate with blue-collar workers around the country.

Now, go ahead and listen to “The Stranger,” “52nd Street” or any of his other albums. After all, “you can’t get the sound from a story in a magazine.”

Jersey’s own

by Ben Busillo, associate opinion editor

When I was about six or seven years old, my mom inserted a CD into my bedside radio. I still remember the raspy voice of the man singing the first line of the song, “In the day we sweat it out in the streets of a runaway American dream.”

It was the first time I was formally introduced to Bruce Springsteen. From that point on, I can’t think of a time when Springsteen wasn’t a part of my life. So yes, I am biased for Bruce.

What ultimately puts the Boss over the top of other legends of his era, is his messaging. During the economic slowdown of the 1970s, Springsteen became a voice for the struggling, blue collar, regular working class folk.

Referring back to one of his most famous anthems, “Born to Run,” Springsteen puts forth a message of self-liberation. It follows two young lovers dreaming of escaping from their mundane working-class town. It portrays a sense of urgency and longing, using vivid imagery to capture the thrill of the open road and the desire for a better future. This message is truly timeless, as it’s not exclusive to any era where people can feel trapped inside their own bubble, fighting to break out.

Don’t get me wrong, Billy Joel is a great performer, and one of the most decorated artists of all time. With that being said, his songs remain more on the pop side of the music spectrum, and lack the socio-economic commentary that makes Springsteen’s music so powerful.

Many of Joel’s hits are catchy but lack the emotional weight that characterize Springsteen’s lyrics. Songs like “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Uptown Girl” may entertain, but they don’t engage with the struggles and aspirations of the working class in the same meaningful way that Springsteen does.

Even Springsteen’s most popular and catchy songs have complex underlying messages. “Born in the U.S.A.” is often misinterpreted as a straightforward patriotic anthem, but its lyrics reveal a stark critique of American society, particularly the treatment of Vietnam veterans.

The upbeat tempo contrasts with the somber message, emphasizing the disparity between American pride and the harsh realities experienced by many. This duality makes it one of Springsteen’s most powerful and enduring songs.

Now in the latter part of Springsteen’s career, we’ve seen him incorporate a western feel to his music. The release of his 19th studio album “Western Stars” was met with critical acclaim, as it peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 charts.

His western arc has recently led him to collaborate with country star Zach Bryan, who credits Springsteen as a massive influence on his songwriting style. Bryan has had Springsteen on stage with him during his “The Quittin’ Time Tour”, and on his new album where Springsteen was featured in the song “Sandpaper.” The two also posed together for the most recent cover of Rolling Stone Magazine.

Springsteen’s ability to stay relevant after all these years is a testament to his impact and how his messages from the 70s and 80s have stayed relevant to this very day.

While Joel has been continuously successful with his residency at Madison Square Garden, he has released only five new songs since 1995. Springsteen on the other hand has released 11 new studio albums in the same time frame.

Springsteen isn’t just a voice of the past; he’s the soundtrack of resilience, proving that in a world that’s constantly changing, he continues to remind us that no matter where we are, we’re all “Working on a Dream.”