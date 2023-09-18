The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sports lasting impact on the brain

Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sport's lasting impact on the brain

2
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

3
‘X’ will always be Twitter to me

‘X’ will always be Twitter to me

4
Quinnipiac University officials over the summer updated the Office of Student Accessibilitys accommodation platform, the Braille signage in the Ledges residence hall and its shuttle services. The universitys new shuttle provider, Valet Park of America, operates an accessible seven-passenger van on the Mount Carmel Campus to transport students between buildings.

Quinnipiac addresses campus, classroom accessibility barriers

5

Professors design healthcare-inspired digital escape room

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac starts first weekend of MAAC play 2-0, beats Canisius in straight sets

Zachary Reagan, Contributing Writer
September 17, 2023
The+Quinnipiac+volleyball+team+celebrates+starting+MAAC+play+2-0+after+defeating+Canisius+in+straight+sets.+
Anthony Salvato
The Quinnipiac volleyball team celebrates starting MAAC play 2-0 after defeating Canisius in straight sets.

HAMDEN, Conn. – After beating Niagara on Saturday in straight sets, Quinnipiac volleyball went right back to the grindstone winning in straight sets against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday.

Bobcats sophomore setter Damla Gunes recorded an ace on the first play of the game, immediately setting the tone. Thanks to Damla Gunes, Canisius started the game scared of the Quinnipiac serve. The Golden Griffins had trouble finding a good first pass for the first 25 combined points of the set, allowing the Bobcats to jump out to a sizable lead.

To Quinnipiac Head Coach Kyle Robinson, play at the service line is the team’s top priority. 

“We look at service as our primary weapon, we have a lot of very, very good servers on our team,” Robinson said. “It’s very important to me, from just a tactical standpoint. In my opinion, if you can serve well in most NCAA leagues, you can win a lot of matches. So we put a lot of emphasis on our serve.”

The main reason that Canisius stayed in the first set at all was thanks to their blocks. Quinnipiac is a short team, with their tallest hitter standing at six feet, one inch, while Canisius’ tallest player stands at six feet, three inches. In a sport like volleyball, that makes all the difference. 

Canisius cut the lead to 15-10 thanks to a couple of blocked hits, but the Bobcats were able to adjust. By taking a deep breath, getting off good first passes, and looking poised in their passing defense, Quinnipiac forged its way ahead. With one last kill from junior opposite Alexandra Tennon, Quinnipiac put the first set away.

Tennon has played a big role in the Bobcats’ recent success, although she may not always be recognized for it. Robinson made sure to differentiate the fact that while some may not see her value because of inconsistent numbers, she’s extremely valued by himself and the team. 

“Her play has always been pretty good. I mean she was somewhat inconsistent last year, but when she was on, she stood out,” Robinson said. “I definitely don’t want to be playing against her, or without her, right? So we let her know that every day.”

Quinnipiac got out to a much rockier start in the second set. Its defensive front struggled to find its footing early and Canisius limited its errors all around. The set drew even at seven when the Bobcats finally turned up the gas. A big kill from sophomore middle blocker Bailey Brashear and two more from Tennon got the Bobcats rolling, and it was relatively smooth sailing from there. 

The Gunes twins made big adjustments down the stretch. Sophomore outside hitter Yagmur Gunes initially had trouble with the Canisius block, but began swinging towards the arms of the blockers differently, securing several key points as a result. Damla Gunes went to work on the offensive end, setting up dimes for every weapon the Bobcats have. On defense however, she struggled a bit when the Golden Griffins outside hitters swung cross court towards her. At the end of set two, Damla Gunes scooped up a crucial ball to keep the rally alive, and eventually Quinnipiac finished off the set with another win.

That momentum carried over into set three for the Bobcats. Graduate student outside hitter Aryanah Diaz looked right at home at the service line despite battling an abdominal strain injury. Both middles were swinging confidently, and freshman outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta finished the game with double-digit kills, leading the team. 

The Bobcats weren’t free of mistakes themselves, however. At times they struggled getting their feet set on defense, offensive plays with the middle blockers were inconsistent, and Robinson expressed frustrations about his own team’s service errors as well. However,volleyball is unforgiving; mistakes are rampant and are bound to happen. But no matter the situation, Robinson continues to place what feels like unconditional love and trust to his team.

“They’re not playing to make errors; they’re playing to be consistent. Our sport, in any sport, it comes and it goes,” Robinson said. “It’s always a priority to try to be at our best, but when you’re pushing it, it doesn’t always go your way. But that’s just the beauty of athletics.”

Quinnipiac is next in action on Sept. 23. at 1 p.m. when it travels to Marist to continue MAAC play.  

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
Quinnipiac womens soccer restarts MAAC play on Sept. 23 against Canisius.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer falls to .500 after two goal loss to Princeton
The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept its first home match of the 2023 season Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac kills its way to home opener win against Niagara
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sports lasting impact on the brain
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sport's lasting impact on the brain
Quinnipiac University officials over the summer updated the Office of Student Accessibilitys accommodation platform, the Braille signage in the Ledges residence hall and its shuttle services. The universitys new shuttle provider, Valet Park of America, operates an accessible seven-passenger van on the Mount Carmel Campus to transport students between buildings.
Quinnipiac addresses campus, classroom accessibility barriers
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
More in Sports
Quinnipiac field hockey begins Big East play on Sept. 15 at Providence.
Pompeo scores two, Bobcats stop Bryant at home
Graduate student catcher Hannah Davis will return to Quinnipiac for her sixth season.
Softball’s Hannah Davis returns for final season
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac womens soccer has won three straight games since starting the season 0-2.
Bobcats top Niagara 4-0 in MAAC Championship rematch
Quinnipiac drops to 4-5 before heading into conference play next weekend.
Quinnipiac splits games against Hampton and UMES at Henson Hawk Invitational
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.
Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit
More in Volleyball
Quinnipiac defeated Morgan St. in straight sets on Aug. 26.
Volleyball preparing to beat the odds
Quinnipiac volleyball earned its first NCAA Tournament berth in 2022, falling to Wisconsin in straight sets in the opening round.
Bobcats win one match, drop two at Columbia Invitational
Quinnipiac volleyball has hung up two new banners commemorating its successful 2022 season.
Bobcat Report: Volleyball raises banners, tennis court update, Massarelli’s big performance
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
Quinnipiac has won six MAAC championships (mens and womens soccer, volleyball, womens cross country, womens tennis, golf) and one national championship (mens hockey) thus far in 2022-23.
Quinnipiac Chronicle Sports Awards 2022-23

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *