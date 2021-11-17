Make the most of college every day

Where were you a year ago?

Not a single person wants to remember how difficult the last year and a half was for them, but try to think back. I know I was struggling, upset that my college experience was not all that I wanted it to be. I know I put on more weight in the fall after dropping much of it over summer’s quarantine — which bothered me. I definitely remember the different yellow, orange and red alert statuses as COVID-19 crawled like a spider over Quinnipiac University.

All of that bothered the heck out of me. It was miserable, but a year later, perspective is beginning to set in.

Last year, Quinnipiac still offered hybrid classes. Students still walked across the Quad. Roommates still hung around, flipping book pages while tossing a ping pong ball simultaneously. It wasn’t what college was sold as, but it was something.

Now, it becomes more evident than ever that the pandemic fortified our inner strength. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, perspective is something that every Quinnipiac student should consider.

Take masks, for example. I wrote an opinion article over the summer about how I believed mandated masks were unnecessary when the COVID-19 vaccine was required for every student. I stand by that point, but I’ve come to realize that complaining about the little things is not a productive way to manage your emotions amid a stressful college lifestyle.

After all, students have enough on their plate — easing it feels like scooping water out of the ocean with a toy bucket.

With this new state of mind, I challenge you to think beyond yourself. When your day starts to spiral, realize these should be the best days of your life.

There may be better days ahead, but college is a wealth of individualism, freedom and growth. Rarely will the three ever coincide again more than they will right here and now. You owe it to yourself to make each day better than the last.