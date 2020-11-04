Quinnipiac shifts to orange alert level due to 55 new positive COVID-19 cases

Quinnipiac University reported 55 new positive COVID-19 cases since Nov. 2, prompting the university to move to an “orange alert level.”

Of the 55 new cases, 34 are on-campus students and 21 are non-residential students. Currently, the university has 108 students in isolation, according to an email sent by Dr. David Hill, senior medical adviser of the COVID-19 task force.

All classes will be remote until Nov. 6, when the university will reevaluate whether on-ground classes can resume. The Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine is the only exception as classes will continue as regularly scheduled.

In-person events and gatherings have been paused “until the trend in cases has declined,” according to the email.

Additionally, dining halls will only offer grab-and-go options, and students are advised to return to their rooms to eat meals.

On-campus testing today will be limited to residential students who were randomly selected to be tested this week. Off-campus students who were selected are asked to come on Thursday. The university is also enforcing a schedule to social distance residential students’ arrival to the test site.

Students from Irma, Crescent and Perlroth will be tested from 10-11 a.m. Troup, Villages, Ledges and Hill residents will be tested from 11 a.m. to noon. Students who live in Mountainview, university houses and Commons will be tested from noon to 1 p.m. Dana, Westview and Eastview residents will be tested from 1-2 p.m., and students in Whitney Village and Larson will be tested from 2-3 p.m today.

Faculty and staff who can work from home should do so for the remainder of the week. Only essential staff should come to work in person.

“We are taking these measures in order to reverse the trend in COVID cases,” Hill said in the email. “We recognize that these increased restrictions are inconvenient and challenging, but we know from public health experts and the experiences of other universities that these measures work to stem the tide of infection.”