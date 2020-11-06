Quinnipiac moves to red alert level

Quinnipiac University has moved to a “red alert level” after confirming 115 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to an email sent by Dr. David Hill, senior medical adviser of the COVID-19 task force.

In line with the Connecticut State Health Department’s public health advisory, Quinnipiac has decided that students cannot leave campus — unless they decide to stay home for the remainder of the semester. All learning is remote while in red alert.

John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations, said students are allowed to return home at any point during the “red alert level,” as long as they let Residential Life know.

“Students can return home for the remainder of the semester if they wish, however, we’d encourage students to take advantage of the university testing on Monday before returning home,” Morgan said.

If efforts to contain cases while in the “red alert level” are unsuccessful after 14 days, the university will shut down, per the COVID-19 dashboard.

Dining is still takeout-only. Students who have recently been contact traced and required to quarantine in their dorms should get their grab-and-go dinner tonight, Nov. 6, as they cannot leave their room for the next 14 days.

Students should not leave their rooms except to get food at the dining halls and to take “fresh air breaks.” Interaction should be limited to within one’s family unit, according to the email.

Gov. Ned Lamont has mandated that Connecticut residents stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Similarly, students should stay in their university housing during the curfew.

On Monday, Nov. 9, all residential students will be tested. Students in clinicals or placements for the nursing, health sciences and education programs that were paused due to the previous “orange alert” will be tested as well.

All non-residential students will be tested on Tuesday, Nov. 10, except for medical and law students.

Rapid testing is available at the health center for students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and for students who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“These containment measures follow the advice of public health experts and state guidance to take every possible measure to safely house students on campus,” Hill said. “The above measures are the quickest and most effective strategies to contain and reduce contagion levels.”