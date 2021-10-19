A taste of every nation

To honor the autumn theme of the event, pumpkins were available to any guests that wanted to decorate them with the provided paint and paint brushes, or simply take one to go – only after they finished their free cuisine, of course.

“In my country (Honduras) there’s not even a fall, so we tried to center it in U.S. culture by having apple cider donuts and having pumpkins to paint to sort of bring it all together,” Iscoa said.

Though one of the objectives of the event was to bring cultural awareness and food to the general student population, it was also meant for the international students to get a feel of their home here at Quinnipiac. Iscoa said it created a sort of a bond between domestic and international students.

In spring 2021, Quinnipiac introduced its first equity and inclusion report to highlight the strides the university, students and faculty have made, and plans to make, for better cultural awareness and inclusion.

“I think that we as Quinnipiac have made great progress over the last even year or two, that I have least witnessed, in bringing more diversity to the school and enabling more conversations to be held out for different diverse backgrounds,” Ceylan said.

With a majority of the student body and faculty being white, it’s important to show up to events like this that honor the historically underrepresented cultures that make up the rest of the university’s population. Also, who doesn’t love free food?

“I just really hope that students who maybe necessarily wouldn’t be so inclined to check out something like an ISA event generally come out to something like this and taste different cuisines and taste different meals,” Ceylan said. “And generally just have a fun time.”

The Global Autumn Festival was a great opportunity to learn about different cultures and local businesses while bonding over something everyone loves – a good meal.

“It’s always important to know, to be curious, to want to know more about what you were not raised around and sort of be open to try new things,” Iscoa said. “Because if you’re open to trying new foods then you’re open to talking about the people who represent them.”