Pumpkin wars

Jess: This was my first time trying Dunkin’s version of the pumpkin cream cold brew, and I was impressed. It had the same pumpkin spice flavor as the iced coffee we tried, but with the added aspect of the sweet cream cold brew. However, when mixed with the pumpkin cream cold brew, the spice comes out better when mixed with the cream cold brew. Overall, I do prefer the Dunkin version of the pumpkin spice flavoring.

Emily: I really liked this drink. I felt like it was a pretty expected taste for a pumpkin-flavored coffee. However, I felt like the pumpkin wasn’t as strong as I would’ve preferred. The nutmeg flavor was intense, which I wouldn’t have minded if I could taste the pumpkin better. The pumpkin spice syrup at Dunkin definitely has more “spice” than Starbucks,’ so if that’s your preference, this drink is definitely up your alley.

#4 — Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Jess: After not having the pumpkin spice latte (PSL) from Starbucks in over a year, I was excited to take a sip of this iconic drink. Sadly, I was very disappointed. I couldn’t even tell that it was pumpkin-flavored. Even though the drink was the iconic orange color, the flavor was either not correctly mixed or when comparing it to other pumpkin drinks, the taste didn’t come through as strong. Overall, it was my least favorite drink out of the four we sampled as the pumpkin wasn’t distinguished enough.

Emily: The Starbucks PSL is what people think of when pumpkin-flavored coffee is mentioned. However, this was also my least favorite of the four drinks we had. It was overly sweet, which tends to turn me off a drink. The latte only tasted like milk and sugar. The pumpkin and espresso were nowhere to be found. Jess and I tried to determine if the drink was just made poorly or if this was just how the latte is supposed to taste. Either way, we couldn’t drink more than the two sips we had.