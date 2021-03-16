Quinnipiac announces new COVID-19 policies, including a change in residence guidelines

Quinnipiac University announced its COVID-19 policy changes for the remainder of the spring 2021 semester, allowing students to visit other residence halls, spectate at sporting events and utilize shuttles to go off campus.

Tom Ellett, chief experience officer, sent an email to the Quinnipiac community on March 16, breaking down the changes.

“As spring brings warmer weather and more opportunities for safe outdoors activities, we are pleased to announce that Quinnipiac will slowly relax certain COVID-related restrictions,” Ellett wrote.

Starting on March 20, students can visit others in different residence halls, with the consent of their roommate. Students still need to follow indoor gathering guidelines, which states that groups must not exceed twice the occupancy of the unit with a maximum of 10 people.

People from other residence halls are allowed to visit from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but they must wear a mask and social distance.

“I think that these are changes that are needed,” said Brandon Asaai, a first-year biomedical science major. “However, I think the speed at which they’re implemented at can be a worry just because of the prevalence of COVID-19 at the moment.”

Another change includes increasing shuttle capacity to 50% and adding a shuttle service that brings students to a shopping center in North Haven.

Student spectators will be allowed at outdoor sporting events starting on March 19, but they have to wear a mask and social distance.

Beginning April 1, two parents per athlete will be able to attend the game if it is an outdoor event. They will have to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Tailgating will not be allowed, and parents cannot visit any other part of campus besides the field or stadium.

The university has also committed to creating more opportunities for students to gather in person safely. People in the same dorm room can play basketball together in either groups of four or six. Reservations will be required, and the players will have to wear masks. There will also be events such as QTHON and the Big Event.

“Considering so far this semester we have been testing every week instead of one person per unit per week, I feel like we’re on top of (COVID-19 cases) more,” said Andrew Grabkowitz, a senior in the entry-level masters physicians assistant program. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a little spike (in cases), but I can’t see it being that bad as long as people are actually following these policies and not just like ‘oh they’re just lightening it up, we can go back to normal.’”