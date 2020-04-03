An open letter to Quinnipiac administration in response to COVID-19 budget cuts

Dear President Olian,

As health professional students, faculty and staff, we are dedicated to supporting members of the university community made vulnerable to challenges caused by COVID-19. We commend the university’s decision to prioritize the public health of our community by transitioning to online instruction. In this time of instability, we urge the university to affirm its commitment to vital members of the QU family and protect them from job loss, economic hardship and undue burden. We are thankful for essential university staff — among them subcontracted employees, janitors, food service workers and public security officers — who have kept us safe and healthy during our time at QU.

We, the undersigned members of the Quinnipiac University community, believe that the Quinnipiac administration can demonstrate its equal commitment to the safety of us all without offloading risks onto individual workers, particularly those who do not have the luxury of working from home. Income shocks, in addition to the strain of COVID-19, make it more difficult for workers and families to stay healthy, practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus and follow related guidance from public health authorities and the university itself. In response to the recent budget cuts from President Olian’s office, we urge the Quinnipiac University administration to take these crucial steps to address the COVID-19 crisis:

1) Publish a line-item report of university budget cuts, quantitatively defining “temporary salary reductions,” “elimination of merit increases,” “operating expense budget adjustments” and “slowing of capital programs.”

2) Implement alternative budget cuts that allow maintenance of current salaries of all faculty and staff, including subcontracted employees, and those earning less than $50,000 annually, to ensure that university employees can care for themselves and their families during this pandemic.

3) Ensure guarantees on future health insurance and employment protections for all workers, including subcontracted employees, in our university community.

For those that would like to add to their names to the letter, please fill out this form:

https://forms.gle/L57AMXQVmNhuey29A

Endorsing individuals:

1. Garrett Garbo, Medical Student

2. Nabiha Nuruzzaman, Medical Student

3. Stephanie Quainoo, Medical Student

4. Jaye George, Medical Student

5. Safwat Choudhury, Medical Student

6. Arya Parhar, Medical Student

7. Zahra Qaiyumi, Medical Student

8. Kyle Glose, Medical Student

9. Paul Kim, Medical Student

10. Linda Kerandi, Medical Student

11. Hailey Wyatt, Medical Student

12. Sabiha Tamima, Medical Student

13. Allison Cammisa, Medical Student

14. Dana Meixell, Medical Student

15. Caurice Wynter, Medical Student

16. Laura Clayton, Medical Student

17. Ben Capuano, Medical Student

18. Akshatha Rao, Medical Student

19. Ndidi Enwereji, Medical Student

20. Lala Forrest, Medical Student

21. Okensama LaAnyane, Medical Student

22. Valeria Saldana, Medical Student

23. James Danahey, Medical Student

24. Virginia Tan, Medical Student

25. Fatima Khan, Medical Student

26. Florence Yuan, Medical Student

27. Cecilia Uong, Medical Student

28. Galaxy Desire, Medical Student

29. Lo Cantu, Medical Student

30. Janardan Sivapalan, Medical Student

31. Megan Haugland, Medical Student

32. Whitney Nichols, Medical Student

33. Audrey Hla, Medical Student

34. Chevaughn Wellington, Medical Student

35. Victoria Saadat, Medical Student

36. Erin Murphy, Medical Student

37. Jessica Ehly-Yu, Medical Student

38. Amanda Kelly, Medical Student

39. Ania Poteraj, Medical Student

40. Megan Leubner, Medical Student

41. Joseph Malzbender, Medical Student

42. Leia Fecteau, Medical Student

43. Rachel Huselid, Medical Student

44. Diane Hassanieh, Medical Student

45. Alexa Lisevick, Medical Student

46. Joie Akerson, Medical Student

47. Riley Weidle, Medical Student

48. Rachel Jander, Medical Student

49. Kimberlie Rabidou, Medical Student

50. Eva Rostonics, Medical Student

51. Shanicka Reynolds, Medical Student

52. Avnee Mistry, Medical Student

53. Mariyam Habeeb, Medical Student

54. Emily Jetter, Medical Student

55. Evan Perez, Physician Assistant student

56. Meghana Ghattu, Medical Student

57. Julia Moulton, Medical Student

58. Mariya Marioutina, Medical Student

59. Alison Tran, Medical Student

60. Clark Santee, Medical Student

61. Eunkyung Yu, Medical Student

62. Corinne Grady, Medical Student

63. Deshna Majmudar, Medical Student

64. Amanda Lopez, Medical Student

65. Alexys Small, Graduate BMS Student

66. David Michael Ponce Morado, Medical Student

67. Keshia Toussaint, Medical Student

68. Jeremy St. Thomas, Medical Student

69. Weronika Pasciak, Medical Student

70. Ludmila Chandler, Medical Student

71. Jelena Ivanis, Medical Student

72. Listy Thomas, Faculty

73. Lynn Copes, Faculty

74. Samuel Oduwole, Medical Student

75. Rose Pitkin, Medical Student

76. Aisha Kitcher, Medical Student