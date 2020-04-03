An open letter to Quinnipiac administration in response to COVID-19 budget cuts
April 3, 2020
Dear President Olian,
As health professional students, faculty and staff, we are dedicated to supporting members of the university community made vulnerable to challenges caused by COVID-19. We commend the university’s decision to prioritize the public health of our community by transitioning to online instruction. In this time of instability, we urge the university to affirm its commitment to vital members of the QU family and protect them from job loss, economic hardship and undue burden. We are thankful for essential university staff — among them subcontracted employees, janitors, food service workers and public security officers — who have kept us safe and healthy during our time at QU.
We, the undersigned members of the Quinnipiac University community, believe that the Quinnipiac administration can demonstrate its equal commitment to the safety of us all without offloading risks onto individual workers, particularly those who do not have the luxury of working from home. Income shocks, in addition to the strain of COVID-19, make it more difficult for workers and families to stay healthy, practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus and follow related guidance from public health authorities and the university itself. In response to the recent budget cuts from President Olian’s office, we urge the Quinnipiac University administration to take these crucial steps to address the COVID-19 crisis:
1) Publish a line-item report of university budget cuts, quantitatively defining “temporary salary reductions,” “elimination of merit increases,” “operating expense budget adjustments” and “slowing of capital programs.”
2) Implement alternative budget cuts that allow maintenance of current salaries of all faculty and staff, including subcontracted employees, and those earning less than $50,000 annually, to ensure that university employees can care for themselves and their families during this pandemic.
3) Ensure guarantees on future health insurance and employment protections for all workers, including subcontracted employees, in our university community.
For those that would like to add to their names to the letter, please fill out this form:
https://forms.gle/L57AMXQVmNhuey29A
Endorsing individuals:
1. Garrett Garbo, Medical Student
2. Nabiha Nuruzzaman, Medical Student
3. Stephanie Quainoo, Medical Student
4. Jaye George, Medical Student
5. Safwat Choudhury, Medical Student
6. Arya Parhar, Medical Student
7. Zahra Qaiyumi, Medical Student
8. Kyle Glose, Medical Student
9. Paul Kim, Medical Student
10. Linda Kerandi, Medical Student
11. Hailey Wyatt, Medical Student
12. Sabiha Tamima, Medical Student
13. Allison Cammisa, Medical Student
14. Dana Meixell, Medical Student
15. Caurice Wynter, Medical Student
16. Laura Clayton, Medical Student
17. Ben Capuano, Medical Student
18. Akshatha Rao, Medical Student
19. Ndidi Enwereji, Medical Student
20. Lala Forrest, Medical Student
21. Okensama LaAnyane, Medical Student
22. Valeria Saldana, Medical Student
23. James Danahey, Medical Student
24. Virginia Tan, Medical Student
25. Fatima Khan, Medical Student
26. Florence Yuan, Medical Student
27. Cecilia Uong, Medical Student
28. Galaxy Desire, Medical Student
29. Lo Cantu, Medical Student
30. Janardan Sivapalan, Medical Student
31. Megan Haugland, Medical Student
32. Whitney Nichols, Medical Student
33. Audrey Hla, Medical Student
34. Chevaughn Wellington, Medical Student
35. Victoria Saadat, Medical Student
36. Erin Murphy, Medical Student
37. Jessica Ehly-Yu, Medical Student
38. Amanda Kelly, Medical Student
39. Ania Poteraj, Medical Student
40. Megan Leubner, Medical Student
41. Joseph Malzbender, Medical Student
42. Leia Fecteau, Medical Student
43. Rachel Huselid, Medical Student
44. Diane Hassanieh, Medical Student
45. Alexa Lisevick, Medical Student
46. Joie Akerson, Medical Student
47. Riley Weidle, Medical Student
48. Rachel Jander, Medical Student
49. Kimberlie Rabidou, Medical Student
50. Eva Rostonics, Medical Student
51. Shanicka Reynolds, Medical Student
52. Avnee Mistry, Medical Student
53. Mariyam Habeeb, Medical Student
54. Emily Jetter, Medical Student
55. Evan Perez, Physician Assistant student
56. Meghana Ghattu, Medical Student
57. Julia Moulton, Medical Student
58. Mariya Marioutina, Medical Student
59. Alison Tran, Medical Student
60. Clark Santee, Medical Student
61. Eunkyung Yu, Medical Student
62. Corinne Grady, Medical Student
63. Deshna Majmudar, Medical Student
64. Amanda Lopez, Medical Student
65. Alexys Small, Graduate BMS Student
66. David Michael Ponce Morado, Medical Student
67. Keshia Toussaint, Medical Student
68. Jeremy St. Thomas, Medical Student
69. Weronika Pasciak, Medical Student
70. Ludmila Chandler, Medical Student
71. Jelena Ivanis, Medical Student
72. Listy Thomas, Faculty
73. Lynn Copes, Faculty
74. Samuel Oduwole, Medical Student
75. Rose Pitkin, Medical Student
76. Aisha Kitcher, Medical Student
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.