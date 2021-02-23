What cannot be overstated is that we are doing the work as volunteers, so, when I read about students’ complaints that the testing is only occurring twice a week, and they are fed up with waiting in long lines, it hurts. We are truly doing our best, and we also have a full-time workload beyond the time we spend in Burt Kahn. This is the way that we keep our community safe, and I am so happy to be a part of it. So, if you find yourself on a long line awaiting the dreaded swab and feeling frustrated, take a moment, take a breath (the best you can through the mask) and remember that we are all just volunteers, doing what we can to keep everyone healthy.