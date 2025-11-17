Quinnipiac men’s basketball secures hard-fought win over Maine

Quinnipiac men’s basketball secured a 70-64 victory over Maine Sunday afternoon, its second win of the season.

The Bobcats came back from an early deficit to defeat the Black Bears, with the game marking the fifth meeting between the programs, with the Bobcats extending their winning streak over Maine to four straight.

Quinnipiac entered the contest sitting at a 1-2 record, and despite a slow start, set an early tone behind sharp perimeter shooting and aggressive interior plays.

Sophomore guard Jayden Zimmerman knocked down the Bobcats’ first basket with a three-pointer to give Quinnipiac an early lead. Sophomore forward Grant Randall added two strong finishes in the post, helping Quinnipiac open the game with momentum.

Maine, however, quickly settled in. Led by graduate student forward TJ Biel, their top scorer at 10.7 points per game, and junior guard Logan Carey, the Black Bears swung momentum back in their favor. Defensive lapses in the high post and mid-range allowed Maine to claim a 10–9 advantage midway through the first half.

Quinnipiac battled through early foul trouble, including two quick fouls on Zimmerman, while Maine capitalized with timely shooting. Biel knocked down a pair of threes, and former Bobcats senior guard Ryan Mabrey buried a deep three late in the half that pushed the Black Bears’ lead to nine.

Despite Maine committing six team fouls, Quinnipiac struggled to convert inside. A buzzer-beating jumper from redshirt freshman Samson Reilly finally cut the deficit to eight at halftime.

But the second half belonged to the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac opened the half with renewed defensive pressure and intensified rebounding, punctuated by another second-chance basket from sophomore forward Spence Wewe, who delivered consistent energy on the boards all afternoon. Senior forward Amari Monroe, the reigning MAAC Player of the Year, steadied the Bobcat offense with decisive mid-range scoring and leadership that helped shift the game’s pace.

Key baskets from freshman guards Tai Turnage and Keith McKnight, along with multiple forced turnovers, helped the Bobcats claw back. Monroe’s and-one finish brought Quinnipiac within two, and moments later, he tied the game at 44. The Bobcats then took their second lead of the contest on a low-post feed from sophomore guard Nate Guerengomba to Randall.

From there, Quinnipiac maintained control. Improved shot selection and assertive defensive rotations stifled Maine’s interior attack. McKnight’s steal and finger roll extended the lead to six with just over a minute remaining, and the Black Bears suffered a major setback when Mabrey fouled out with 1:35 to play.

Zimmerman continued to break down the Maine defense late, while Turnage and McKnight sealed the game at the free-throw line. Even after McKnight briefly went down with a hyperextended leg with 30 seconds remaining, he returned to knock down two critical free throws that put the game out of reach.

Quinnipiac closed out a strong second half to earn the 70–64 victory.

After the game, Head Coach Tom Pecora credited his team’s defensive adjustments and discipline late, emphasizing how staying out of foul trouble allowed the Bobcats to find their rhythm. He also praised Turnage’s impact in creating openings offensively, adding that the team must “continue playing with a progressive tempo” and focus on consistency moving forward.

Quinnipiac will return to Hamden to face off against CCNY on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.