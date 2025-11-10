The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac field hockey moves to NEC as associate member

Michael Petitto, Associate Sports Editor
November 10, 2025
Ryley Lee
Senior midfielder Mo Quaile cheering after scoring a goal against UConn on Oct. 31.

Quinnipiac field hockey announced Monday via a press release that the team has accepted an invitation from the Northeast Conference to join the league as an associate member for the 2026-27 year.

The move from the Big East to the NEC takes effect immediately as Quinnipiac recently wrapped up the 2025 season with a 4-2 loss against the University of Connecticut on Oct. 31.

The Bobcats, who finished 10-8 on the year and 5-4 in Big East play, once again find themselves back in the NEC. Quinnipiac served as a full-time member in the conference from 1998 through the 2012-13 academic year.

This season was a historic one for Quinnipiac, as the program notched its first 10-win season since leaving the NEC in 2013.

Head coach Nina Klein, who helped to turn around the program after going 2-16 last season, is optimistic about rejoining the conference.

“We are excited for the next chapter in our pursuit of chasing championships and creating the best environment possible for our student-athletes,” Klein said. “We are grateful to the NEC for welcoming us back to the conference. Quinnipiac field hockey has a rich history of being successful in the NEC. We had a historic season in 2025, posting the most wins in over a decade, and cannot wait to see what the fall of 2026 holds for us in the NEC.”

The Bobcats will see at least one familiar foe in the NEC, as rival Fairfield University field hockey also competes in the conference.

According to the press release, Quinnipiac immediately becomes eligible to compete in the NEC Field Hockey Championship and play for the NEC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Michael Petitto
