Men’s soccer season ends with 5-0 loss to Iona

Quinnipiac men’s soccer faced its largest loss of the season in its least opportune moment, allowing five goals against the Iona Gaels in its first round MAAC tournament matchup Sunday afternoon.

This game was never going to be an easy one for the Bobcats. Iona was last season’s MAAC champion, and even though it failed to earn the bye in the regular season, the team’s 6-1-3 record in conference play spoke for itself.

To make matters worse for the Bobcats, this playoff matchup was on the road. Quinnipiac’s struggles away from Hamden have been well documented, with the squad winning its first road game in its final regular season matchup against Merrimack on Nov. 5.

Despite the seemingly impossible odds, it was nothing the Bobcats hadn’t faced before. To even achieve a playoff berth in the first place took winning three out of their last four conference matchups, including the comeback against Merrimack in the final game of the season.

Unfortunately, no amount of grit and can-do attitude would be enough against Iona.

At the game’s start, it seemed that Quinnipiac had a real shot at making Iona’s day miserable. The Bobcats prevented the Gaels from holding any significant possession advantage, pushing the Gaels to play a dump-and-chase game that could keep the contest close.

Iona’s foul trouble also seemed like a possible omen for future Bobcat fortunes. In the opening 12 minutes, the Gaels had seven fouls, setting up the opportunity for Quinnipiac to convert on set pieces.

The key to the Bobcats making this a game appeared simple. Maintain heavy pressure on the Gaels to facilitate fouls, and capitalize on dead ball opportunities, negating the Iona’s strong defensive front.

The plan seemed simple. Executing it was anything but.

It started with the issue of the Bobcats own defense. Once Iona began to manage possession to a greater degree, the Quinnipiac back line appeared frazzled.

The first goal of the contest, scored by Iona’s sophomore midfielder Alvaro Maneiro, demonstrated just how out of sync the back line appeared. The midfielder effortlessly maneuvered around a bunched up Bobcat back-four and beat graduate student goalkeeper Matthew Pisani for the goal.

Later in the half, a similar defensive breakdown allowed for Iona to capitalize once again. A cross into the box that was initially fanned upon would land right at the foot of graduate student midfielder Yannik Vogel. Vogel’s goal, his first as a Gael, would double the Iona lead heading into halftime.

At the half, the message from Quinnipiac head coach Eric DaCosta was simple.

“We just have to continue to push forward, and put some pressure on them,” DaCosta said on ESPN+. “We’ve allowed them to have too much possession of the ball, and they’re a good team in possession.”

DaCosta’s assessment was spot on. In the second half, every time the Gaels maintained significant possession, the Bobcats were left flailing. Two high quality chances bookended Iona’s third goal of the afternoon.

The bombardment by the Iona offense just kept going. Even as the Bobcats evened the shots on goal tally, the offensive prowess by the home squad was simply too much to handle. Three more goals by the Gael side, including two more by Maneiro to cap off a hattrick, would send Iona confidently to a semi-final MAAC matchup against Siena University.

It was a bitter loss for a Quinnipiac team that had faced immense adversity to reach the playoffs, but it is one that does not define the program. As a squad the Bobcats showed immense tenacity to be in this position and should hold their heads high.