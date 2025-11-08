The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Women’s ice hockey takes an overtime win against St. Lawrence

Cooper Woodward, Staff Writer
November 7, 2025
Quinn O’Neill
Freshman forward Ella Johnson takes a shot against St. Lawrence on Nov. 7.

HAMDEN — The No. 7 Quinnipiac Bobcats and St. Lawrence Saints are two teams that always put on a great game. It doesn’t matter the year, roster or location, the Bobcats and the Saints always go to war, fighting to see who comes out on top. 

Friday night was no different, as the Bobcats defeated the Saints in a back-and-forth battle 3-2 in overtime. The win advances them to 12-1-0 on the year,  giving them their fourth win in ECAC play. 

“This was a typical Quinnipiac vs St. Lawrence game,” head coach Cass Turner said. “They always throw everything they can at you.” 

From opening puck drop, the Bobcats stuck to their playbook, coming out of the gate hot and fast. Three minutes into the opening period, senior center Tessa Holk poked the puck out from the boards,finding junior forward Kahlen Lamarche on a cross ice pass. With nothing but an open net in front of her. Lamarche would quickly net her first of the game, and No. 18 on the season. 

Despite Lamarche having the lone goal of the period, the Quinnipiac offense would keep up the pace and continue making junior goaltender Kassidy Lawrence fight to keep the Saints in the game. 

On the flip side of the puck, the young Bobcat defense showed up. In the opening frame, the Bobcat squad held St. Lawrence to only a single shot, which sophomore goaltender Felicia Frank would save with ease. 

Three and a half minutes into the second frame, lightning struck twice. Graduate student forward Laurence Frenette batted down the airborne puck onto the stick of fellow linemate Holk. In a near identical fashion to the first goal, Holk would find Lamarche on a cross ice pass, and Lamarche would snipe the puck into the back of the net, for No.19 of the season and the Bobcats’ second of the game. 

For the line of Lamarche, Frenette and Holk, this is just the latest product of their growth and development as a group.

“Talking to them to get to know them off the ice has helped us grow as a line,” Holk said. 

The defense that worked as a unit in the first struggled in the second. Frank was able to keep the Saints out of the net, but she had to work for it as St. Lawrence was able to put nine shots on net. 

But when it hit the final frame, Quinnipiac looked like a completely different team. The Bobcat attack that had thrived in the first forty minutes came out flat in the third period. The team struggled to create opportunities and failed to capitalize on the opportunities they had. 

On the defensive side, the Bobcats continued to struggle against a rejuvenated Saints attack. In the opening minutes of the final frame, freshman forward Brooke Mulvihill ripped a shot off the hand of sophomore defender Aynsley D’Ottavio. From there, the puck would find freshman defender Hayden Summers, who got the puck past Frank and into the net. 

In the closing minutes of the period, the Saints would strike again. St. Lawrence would take advantage of a 3-on-2, and with a few back-and-forth passes with freshman forward Hanna Olson, senior forward Kiley Mastel would snipe the puck past Frank, tying the game at two. 

That score would hold for the remainder of regulation, as for the second time this year, the Bobcats headed into overtime. 

When the puck dropped in the extra frame, Quinnipiac would dominate. St. Lawrence would have one solid shot, but a defensive blunder from the Saints would allow the puck to find the stick of Holk. Holk would send the shot into the net, walking off the Saints and giving Quinnipiac the 3-2 win. 

“When I got that in, I was so grateful,” Holk said. “It was an amazing goal.” 

The Bobcats return to action on Saturday, Nov. 8, against the Clarkson Golden Knights. Puck drop is set from Hamden for 3 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior midfielder Mo Quaile cheering after scoring a goal against UConn on Oct. 31.
Quinnipiac field hockey moves to NEC as associate member
Quinnipiac men's soccer huddles up before a Oct. 25 matchup against Siena.
Men’s soccer season ends with 5-0 loss to Iona
Men’s ice hockey survives Brown in a 4-3 overtime win
Men’s ice hockey survives Brown in a 4-3 overtime win
Quinnipiac sweeps Rider in Senior Day performance
Quinnipiac sweeps Rider in Senior Day performance
Sophomore defenseman Makayla Waston stick handles down ice against Northeastern on Oct. 18.
Women’s ice hockey ties Clarkson in critical ECAC matchup
Junior forward Mason Marcellus skates with the puck up the boards against Yale on Nov. 7.
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey falls to Yale 4-2 for the first time since 2018
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey falters against Alaska Fairbanks in 2-2 draw
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey falters against Alaska Fairbanks in 2-2 draw
Senior forward Tessa Holk smiles going down the high five line against Union on Oct. 31.
Women’s ice hockey defeats RPI 8-0 in landslide win
Junior defenseman Brynne West makes a pass across the blue line against Union on Oct. 31.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey skates past Union in a 6-1 victory
Junior forward Kahlen Lamarche fit pumps sophomore defenseman Ella Sennick during Quinnipiac's starting lineup on Oct. 4.
Kahlen Lamarche: Getting to know the person behind the history
Junior forward Kahlen Lamarche looks for a pass against UMaine on Sept. 26.
Kahlen Lamarche and Felicia Frank ranked high nationally
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey earns a hard-fought 2-0 shutout win at New Hampshire
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey earns a hard-fought 2-0 shutout win at New Hampshire
More in Sports
Men's basketball captures win in home opener against CCSU
Men's basketball captures win in home opener against CCSU
Freshman defenseman Corey Anderson goes to throw ball inbounds against Canisius during the MAAC Semifinals on Nov. 6.
Women’s soccer falls to Canisius in MAAC Semifinals
Junior midfielder Francisco Ferreira kicks the ball down field against Niagara on Nov. 1.
Men’s soccer defeats Merrimack, advances to MAAC tournament
Quinnipiac women's basketball standing for the national anthem ahead of playing Merrimack on March 1.
Quinnipiac women's basketball: 50 years of success
Quinnipiac basketball falls flat in season opener against St. John’s
Quinnipiac basketball falls flat in season opener against St. John’s
Quinnipiac women’s basketball staves off BU Terriers, wins season opener 65-55
Quinnipiac women’s basketball staves off BU Terriers, wins season opener 65-55
About the Contributor
Quinn O’Neill
Quinn O’Neill, Social Media Editor