Quinnipiac cross country competes in the MAAC Championships

Both Quinnipiac men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Montgomery, N.Y., to compete in the MAAC Championships on Nov. 1.

Let’s break the races down.

Women’s Cross Country

The Bobcats had a lot riding on this race going into the competition. With a win, Quinnipiac women’s cross country would officially four-peat, maintaining its dominance over the MAAC.

And to no surprise, that’s exactly what it would do.

With a final team score of 36 points, the Bobcats would secure their fourth consecutive MAAC Title, with a 28-point lead over the runner-up Iona.

No team even stood a chance against Quinnipiac.

Individually, Quinnipiac placed high, with four Bobcats finishing in the top 10. These Bobcats would include: senior Sierra Gray (third), senior Rachel St. Germain (fourth), sophomore Madeleine O’Neill (seventh) and junior Zoe Merryman (ninth).

Merryman, a transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas College, has been a strong addition to this year’s squad. And with another potential two years of eligibility for the Mawah, N.J. native, the Bobcats are in luck.

Additionally, three more Bobcats would contribute to the team’s final score, with placements from freshmen Ashley Carillo (13th) and Alyssa Turns (16th), as well as senior Weronika Lewna (19th).

Turns was named to the Women’s All-Rookie Team, with her final time of 21:41.4. Additionally, Gray, Merryman, St. Germain, Carillo and O’Neill were named All-MAAC Cross Country runners from the competition.

Men’s Cross Country

After finishing in No. 11 during the 2024 MAAC Championships, Quinnipiac men’s cross country would improve its team ranking three spots, finishing the 2025 MAAC Championships in eighth place.

With a final score of 228 points, the Bobcats improved from their last year’s final score of 302 points.

The highest placing runner for the Bobcats was sophomore Alex Saldana in 32nd place.

Saldana would be followed by freshman Shepard Livingston (59th), junior Michael Strain (64th), freshman Tyler Deme (68th) and sophomore Alessandro Tullo Alvarez (90th).

With a young team, made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores, it’s no shocker that so many younger athletes needed to step up in a crucial race for the Bobcats. Even if it’s their first-ever collegiate championship race, as seen in Livingston and Deme.

Both teams look to continue to perform strongly, traveling to Hopkinton, N.H., to compete in the NCAA Northeast Regional on Nov. 14.