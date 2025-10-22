Critical Conversation series hosts Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell

Tyler Mignault Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell speaks at Quinnipiac University on Oct. 21.

Quinnipiac University’s Critical Conversation series hosted Connecticut’s State Treasurer Erick Russell on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The discussion was moderated by Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and Strategic Initiatives Poonam Arora.

A Connecticut local, Russel grew up in the city of New Haven where he worked part-time at his family’s convenience store. As a first-generation university attendee, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven and later went on to secure a law degree from the University of Connecticut.

In January 2023, Russel assumed his role as state treasurer, making history as Connecticut’s first Black, openly LGBTQ+ elected state official. He now advocates for marginalized individuals, acting as a mentor for others.

The discussion began on the topic of Russel’s role as treasurer, where his position deals greatly in managing the state’s money.

“Most of the decisions that we make in the treasurer’s office don’t bear fruit until five or seven or sometimes 10 years down the road… there’s this unique lens to really think about the future that we want in the state and how we make decisions that move us in that direction,” he said. “Some of the core functions and divisions that we have in the office are our cash management division. So all the money that flows in and out of the state on an annual basis, that’s also our short term investment fund.”

Russel then went on to discuss debt insurance programs, or in other words, how the state borrows money from people for things such as infrastructure, building new highways, bridges, housing and childcare facilities.

“So this could be money that was owed to you by a doctor’s office or a dentist. It could be an old bank account that someone lost track of, and if they can’t get that money back to the rightful owner, it’s turned over to the state, and then my job is to get that money back to people as quickly as possible,” he said.

Russell also explained the importance of meeting financial obligations and making sure all people have the opportunity to participate in the economy. He discussed how government failure to make investments in the people, to lift communities up, and to create more equity and opportunity ultimately may land them in a negative space in the future.

After providing the audience with insight on his role as state secretary, Russell dug into his past, discussing where he got his start and what inspired him to pursue a career in office.

“It was just learning work ethic and seeing my parents sacrifice so much. But it was also where I learned about community… I watched how my parents helped to you know, when somebody was down or needed something, and how we, the community, ultimately came together [and looked] out for each other,” he said. “Just navigating the challenges of poverty, lack of investment and lack of resources…so, you know, I knew I always wanted to do something that was going to help contribute to communities like the one that I grew up in.”

Growing up impoverished, Russell feels that it is important that communities like his are represented. Using his platform, he hopes to bring a different perspective and ensure the policies they are rolling out reflect different communities.

He then briefly discussed his experience being the first Black, openly LGBTQ+ individual in office.

“I actually wear it as a badge of honor in terms of knowing that I’m representing communities [and making sure] that we’re doing the work to represent and bring those perspectives and voices to the office,” Russell said.

The discussion then veered into his time spent in college and some of the struggles he encountered along the way, as well as how he first got his start in the political space.

“I never thought I would run for office ever. I was involved in politics… When this opportunity came up that really combined the professional work I was doing with politics, I felt like it was a great way to enter public service,” Russell said.

As the conversation came to a close, Arora opened the floor for students, faculty and staff to ask questions.

“There was one thing that he said that I really took away, which was that a lot of the corruption that we see within upper middle state and federal is that people want to stay in their position of power versus whatever serves our community the best. And I think that was so impactful,” Eve Bahrens, second-year health science studies major, said, as she described her biggest takeaway from the discussion.

After hearing what students had to say, Russell concluded the event by sharing one of his greatest role models on his journey climbing the political ladder.

“My dad is just one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever been around,” Russell said. “My dad’s (an) 83 (year old) African American guy grew up in the south during the heart of Jim Crow and the civil rights movement, and so for him to just navigate life the way that he has and work so hard to create opportunities for me and my siblings has always been kind of my biggest inspiration.”