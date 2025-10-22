Quinnipiac University inaugurates Marie Hardin as the 10th president

Tyler Mignault President Marie Hardin presents her inaugural address at the 10th Presidential Inauguration on the basketball court at the M&T Bank Arena on Oct. 16.

In front of a crowd of students, staff, faculty, alumni and family, Marie Hardin was sworn in as Quinnipiac University’s 10th president. During the ceremony at the M&T Bank Arena on the York Hill Campus, a series of speakers and formal traditions officially welcomed Hardin to Quinnipiac.

“Thank you for the welcome y’all,” Hardin said to the crowd in Texas-fashion.

Hardin shared her visions for the university and its community, noting ambitions to have unity and overcome challenges.

“We’re in the dream making business,” Hardin said. “Our impact is infinite.

Hardin began her tenure on July 1 and has since made a strong impression on the Bobcat community, as noted by Provost Debra Liebowitz in her welcome to open the ceremony.

“She brings a deep commitment to academic excellence, to innovation, and I think, as we’ve all seen already, to the community,” Liebowitz said. “These are values that have long defined Quinnipiac spirit and purpose. And I’m sure all who have had the opportunity to interact with her also have realized that she brings the inquisitiveness of a journalist, an infectious energy.”

Liebowitz closed her welcoming remarks by noting the purpose behind the ceremony.

“A university inauguration is a formal time to formally welcome our new president, to hear more about their vision, but also to kind of show them the Quinnipiac spirit,” Liebowitz said. “Give them the proper welcome into our Bobcat family.”

Following Liebowitz’s remarks were students Ava and Sophie Gambardella singing the National Anthem and later The Legends A Cappella performed a rendition of “Finesse” by Bruno Mars.

A sequence of speakers were called to the stage for greetings — speaking on behalf of various groups within the Bobcat community. Student Government Association President Zachary O’Connell, speaking for students, expressed his excitement to work with Hardin.

O’Connell also noted Hardin’s presence on campus and evident focus on making students feel heard.

“Students are the heart of Quinnipiac, and that’s because of the incredible energy, passion and commitment my peers bring to campus every single day,” O’Connell said. “Today, I have the privilege of welcoming someone who shares that same passion from day one, Marie has been present and engaged across campus. She’s not just leading from her office, but she’s out here with us, listening, connecting and making sure our students feel seen and supported.”

To represent the 74,000 Quinnipiac alumni across the country was Jeanna Doherty ’94, former president of the Quinnipiac University Alumni Association. Doherty welcomed Hardin with enthusiasm and nodded to Quinnipiac’s upcoming centennial in 2029, noting the exciting time for the university.

On behalf of all the former Bobcats, Doherty shared their eagerness to work with Hardin during these milestones and highlighted several things students gain from Quinnipiac — lifelong friendships, community and a discovery of one’s purpose.

Sierra Whitfield, assistant director of legal operations and a member of the staff council executive committee, then took to the stage on behalf of Quinnipiac staff. Whitfield’s remarks reflected on commitment and support throughout the campus and the anticipation for that shared purpose with Hardin.

“We’re eager to support your vision and work together to continue building a university where every member of our community feels valued, included and inspired to contribute their very best,” Whitfield said.

Closing the greetings and speaking for faculty was Caitlin Hanlon, associate professor of biology and chair of the faculty senate. Hanlon shared a warm welcome to Hardin, highlighting her scholarship as well as her “capacity for listening, her interdisciplinary vision and her belief in small, steady turns” — noting a confidence regarding these aspects as she leads the university.

Alexander Clark, chief executive officer of Technolutions Inc. and a member of the board of trustees, then delivered the keynote address. Clark shared his perspective on higher education, giving anecdotes both personal and professional.

“The future of education is written anew,” Clark said. “We are moving away from education as a transaction and toward education as a relationship, a relationship that lasts across a lifetime. Learning no longer ends with a diploma. It becomes a companion through every reinvention of one’s self and one’s career.”

In the latter half of the ceremony were two formal traditions. President Emerita Judy Olian presented the chain of office, then President Emeritus John Lahey presented the founding documents. Chairman of the Board of Trustees Chuck Saia followed the presentations with the introduction of the president.

Saia recalled his time leading the search committee for the new president and the first time he met Hardin — noting that it was clear Hardin was the one to lead Quinnipiac.

Sitting front row was Hardin’s family as well as her dog, Tator — named after cofounder of Quinnipiac Samuel W. Tator — who was dressed in a cap and gown too.

In her inaugural address, Hardin reflected on her upbringing in the suburbs of Houston, as the daughter of two hardworking parents.

“My parents, like so many of you with your own children, taught us to take every opportunity, to learn, to stand firm when our values were tested, to set our sights high and to find places where we could help lift others higher,” Hardin said.

Looking directly at her mom from the stage, Hardin shared gratitude for all she has done for her.

“To my mom, who’s here today, I have to say this just 107 days into this role at Quinnipiac University, you will be glad to know that this Texan has found that place,” Hardin said.

Hardin discussed the importance of grit and how it intertwines with Quinnipiac’s commitment to ambition — drawing from Quinnipiac’s history of beginning with 11 students in 1929 to where the university is now.

“Grit means being driven by purpose and fueled by ambition,” Hardin said in the words of American academic and psychologist Angela Duckworth. “Now the purpose of this great university is clear, transforming the lives of every learner who joins this community, helping them to learn how to think, how to discern, how to collaborate and how to succeed.”

As Hardin embodies ambition, she also noted two strivers in the Bobcat community during her address — Saia and men’s basketball senior forward Amarri Monroe, welcoming him to stand for recognition during the ceremony. Both of which found their place at Quinnipiac.

Hardin shared a quote from Monroe.

“‘I know how it feels to be forgotten. Three or four years ago, I was forgotten. Nobody wanted me coming here. They made me feel like family, and this will always be family to me.’ That striver now, is the Conference Player of the Year in men’s basketball,” Hardin said.

Immediately following the ceremony, attendees filed into the Rocky Top Student Center to celebrate the inauguration with conversation, greetings and buffet-style food.

“I was overwhelmed and just felt really grateful to be able to look up when I got seated and see so many people who had taken the time to meet me, and had taken the moments to welcome me to the community and then to see them there, was really touching,” Hardin said.

Hardin noted that she didn’t have nervous feelings prior to the ceremony, but rather curiosity for what the day would look like.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Annalisa Zinn, vice president for Academic Innovation and Effectiveness, noted the sense of community seen at both the ceremony and within Hardin’s leadership.

“I thought it was so amazing to see the community united,” Zinn said. “Just like President Hardin was saying that she really wants the community to unite around our mission and purpose and our values, but to feel that immediately was really, really powerful. And also, when she talked about the dreams for the university and for the dreams of our students, that we really believe in our education, we believe that it can transform lives. And it was really beautiful that we were united among that purpose.”

Liebowitz echoed this sentiment.

“It’s a real privilege, honestly, to be in a moment where we get to bring all parts of the Quinnipiac community together in celebration of our past and excitement about the future, and I think Marie really embodies both of those things,” Liebowitz said. “She’s going to be the right president for the right moment, and I’m thrilled to have her on the journey.”

Like Zinn and Liebowtiz, Hardin highlighted the sense of community — something she has found in her first few months at Quinnipiac.

“What I’ve learned is that this institution has a kind of community cohesion that is truly remarkable for its size,” Hardin said. “It’s not a tiny place. So to have the kind of community ethos it has at the size it is tells you there’s something really special about Quinnipiac.”