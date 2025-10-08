Women’s soccer draws Marist to remain undefeated in MAAC play

In a highly anticipated clash between two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the MAAC, Quinnipiac women’s soccer traveled to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on Wednesday afternoon to face off against Marist College. What unfolded was a gritty, defensive battle that ended in a 0-0 draw, extending the Bobcats’ conference record to 4-0-4.

Coming off a dominant 5-1 performance against Saint Peter’s on Saturday, where five different Bobcats found the back of the net, Quinnipiac was looking to ride that offensive momentum into a key matchup.

However, the game against Marist proved to be a very different kind of contest. This one, defined not by scoring but by defensive resilience, midfield battles and missed opportunities.

From the opening whistle, it was evident that this would be a more tightly contested affair. Both teams struggled to maintain possession for long stretches, resulting in a chaotic and fragmented style of play. Attacks were often rushed and disorganized, as neither side was able to truly settle into a rhythm.

Despite the lack of scoring, there was no shortage of action. Each team earned six corner kicks, a testament to their efforts to push forward. Yet, neither side could convert those set-piece opportunities into goals, a testament to the lack of control and offense.

However, Quinnipiac’s defense deserves credit for putting together arguably its most complete performance of the season. While Marist mustered 11 shots, none found the back of the net.

One of the key narratives coming into the match was how Quinnipiac would handle Marist’s dynamic sophomore forward Gabby Tirado. Tirado had already been named captain of the team, showing the trust her coaches have in her, despite it being only her second year of collegiate play.

Tirado entered the day as one of the most dangerous offensive players in the MAAC, ranking second in total shots with 41, tied for fifth in goals with six and leading the team in points. Despite her reputation and scoring prowess, the Bobcats’ defense managed to keep her largely in check. Tirado did manage three shots during the contest — two of which were on target — but both were calmly handled by graduate student goalkeeper Gwen Hoyt.

Hoyt’s performance stood out as one of the most encouraging takeaways for Quinnipiac. The veteran goalkeeper struggled early in the season, posting a .577 save percentage and a 1-3-2 record before missing several games in recent weeks. Wednesday’s clean sheet marked her first shutout of the season, and potentially a turning point in her final campaign with the Bobcats.

Hoyt looked composed between the posts, showing quick reflexes and strong communication with her backline. Her ability to step up in a pressure-filled road game against a top conference opponent could signal a return to form just when the Bobcats need it most, as conference play ramps up, and tournament seeding is decided.

Yet, while the defensive effort was commendable, questions remain about Quinnipiac’s attacking identity, especially after such a dominant offensive showing just days earlier. The absence of scoring chances and fluid passing in the final third of the field was noticeable.

A key moment came in the 34th minute when senior forward Morgan Cupo took what would be her final shot of the game. With just under seven minutes remaining in the first half, Cupo, the team leader in shots, goals, and total points, was subbed off and did not return for the remainder of the match.

There was no visible indication of injury. In a match that remained scoreless for the full 90 minutes, and where neither team could string together consistent offensive possession, not having Cupo on the field felt significant. Whether the decision was strategic, precautionary, or related to fitness, her absence loomed large as the Bobcats failed to find a breakthrough.

Despite the draw, Quinnipiac remains unbeaten in conference play even as it faces the MAAC’s top seed.. While questions remain about Cupo’s availability, the Bobcats will look to build on the sturdy defensive match.

Quinnipiac will look to remain unbeaten as it hosts Canisius on Saturday. Oct. 11. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.