The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s basketball lands guard Malik Fields

Michael Petitto, Associate Sports Editor
September 19, 2025
Quinn O’Neill
Quinnipiac men’s basketball stands together for the National Anthem before taking on WPI on Nov. 17.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball plays its first game in just under 50 days, but that hasn’t stopped the Bobcats from recruiting prospects such as Malik Fields.

The guard announced today via Instagram that he’ll be practicing at M&T Bank Arena from now on as he’s committing to Quinnipiac.

“Bobcat nation wtw!!! #COMITTED,” Fields wrote.

According to Verbal Commits, the three-star recruit had offers from Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma State.

During the 2024 recruiting cycle, Fields also received an offer from Quinnipiac’s MAAC rival Fairfield University. 

Fields played high school ball at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York and is set to graduate in 2026.

The 6’4 guard is set to be a part of Quinnipiac’s future, as head coach Tom Pecora has assembled and maintained a roster set to compete now and be viable in the long term.

