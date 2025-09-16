The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
President Marie Hardin leads Strategic Visioning conversation

Alyssa Fox, Contributing Photographer
September 16, 2025
Alyssa Fox
Quinnipiac President Marie Hardin kicks off the Listening Lab conversation.

On Sept. 9, students and faculty attended a Listening Lab during Common Hour as part of a new campaign for Strategic Visioning in the university’s culture led by President Marie Hardin. 

A Listening Lab is an interactive session of small group conversations, particularly focusing on the core values of the university. The values discussed included building a community around students and academics through ideas such as respect, communication and student-centeredness. 

“I think you can’t have a strong community without academics, but then you also can’t have academics without a strong community,” sophomore mathematics major Megan Pollard said during a conversation about student-centeredness. “Everyone in the world can think back to a time where they were in school and they had a teacher they didn’t like so much. That class just didn’t click with them and they can’t remember anything from that class, and it’s because there wasn’t that sense of community.”

Catherine Soloman Sociology Chair
Alyssa Fox
Sociology Chair Catherine Soloman shares her thoughts during the discussion.
